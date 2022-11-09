Where I Come From Here in Kentucky out of respect people pull over an emergency Lane or they stop out of respect for the family and the people who are following I noticed here in Louisville Kentucky a lot of people does not have no respect whatsoever for funerals or a lot of other things that I do I pull over and that's what gets me a lot of times when I see funeral reception going to the cemetery and people not stopping or pulling over or at a red light especially a lot of people in Kentucky have lost a lot of respect you have to go to Southern Kentucky to get that respect and I can't wait to get back there is that sure hate Louisville it has nothing here for me
I moved from N. Ky to E. Tn and didn't know what they were doing but when I learned everyone stops I believe it should be done everywhere...... you'd want it done for your family member......
I have family in Albuquerque New Mexico and they come back here to Kentucky and ask what are you doing stop for a funeral I said pay my respects they just looked at me
