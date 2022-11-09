ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

Football Comes Up Just Shy in Season Finale

EWING, N.J. – The TCNJ football team came up just short in its regular-season finale as visiting Kean scored two touchdowns in just over a minute in the third quarter and held on for a 17-10 NJAC victory on the wet and windswept turf at Lions Stadium. Malin Jasinski...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ

