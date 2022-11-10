Impaired Driver Strikes Tractor-Trailer, Dump Truck, Audi In Southampton, Police Report

A 20-year-old Long Island man was charged with driving while impaired by drugs after police said he crashed a vehicle into a tractor-trailer, a dump truck, and an Audi.

Authorities in Southampton received reports of a multi-vehicle crash on County Road 39 west of Tuckahoe Lane at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

Investigators found that Jason Manigault, of Middle Island, drove a 2019 Nissan east at a high speed and crossed over into the westbound lane, striking a 1995 tractor-trailer, police said.

The Nissan then moved back into the eastbound lane and struck a 2021 dump truck and a 2011 Audi, authorities reported.

Manigault was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to the report.

Police said in addition to the DWI charge, Manigault was also charged with: