Watch Indiana Toddler’s Cute Reaction to Over Seasoning the Steaks
Little kids love to cook. They pretend to cook in their play kitchens and they want to help out whenever someone is cooking in the real kitchen. It's so cute, but it can also be a little chaotic. My kids never really liked to help me cook. They were too...
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
Disney Theme Parks Adding Inclusive Dolls in Wheelchairs to It’s a Small World Ride
Disney is continuing its mission to be more inclusive by adding dolls in wheelchairs to the company's iconic It's a Small World ride at Disneyland. Los Angeles-based CNN correspondent Natasha Chen announced the ride update in a tweet Friday (Nov. 11). "Disneyland unveiled two brand new dolls *in wheelchairs* this...
Bama is an Adoptable Spunky Lab Mix That Knows Basic Commands [WHS Pet of the Week]
Bama is a spunky three-year-old Lab mix with a fabulous smile! She's good with most other dogs, but the WHS suggests a meet and greet if you have another dog in the home. Bama is a friendly gal who has medium energy and enjoys going on walks and getting treats. She knows a few basic commands and is said to be housebroken. Bama weighs 44 pounds. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations, heartworm prevention, and flea/tick prevention. Her adoption fee is $160.
