Evansville, IN

Bama is an Adoptable Spunky Lab Mix That Knows Basic Commands [WHS Pet of the Week]

Bama is a spunky three-year-old Lab mix with a fabulous smile! She's good with most other dogs, but the WHS suggests a meet and greet if you have another dog in the home. Bama is a friendly gal who has medium energy and enjoys going on walks and getting treats. She knows a few basic commands and is said to be housebroken. Bama weighs 44 pounds. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations, heartworm prevention, and flea/tick prevention. Her adoption fee is $160.
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

