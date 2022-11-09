Bama is a spunky three-year-old Lab mix with a fabulous smile! She's good with most other dogs, but the WHS suggests a meet and greet if you have another dog in the home. Bama is a friendly gal who has medium energy and enjoys going on walks and getting treats. She knows a few basic commands and is said to be housebroken. Bama weighs 44 pounds. She is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations, heartworm prevention, and flea/tick prevention. Her adoption fee is $160.

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO