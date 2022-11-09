Read full article on original website
Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
Former executives of nonprofit indicted in alleged $10.7 million fraud scheme
Two former executives for Saint Francis Ministries in Salina have been indicted by a grand jury of allegedly defrauding the nonprofit.
Metropolitan Special Crime Unit asks for the public’s help in Friday death investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public’s help in a Friday death investigation. The Lubbock Police Department said in a press release officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27 around 3:45 p.m. Ramon Flores, 66,...
Lubbock man, 26, found guilty of using fraud to fund his lavish lifestyle
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man accused of defrauding at least 50 victims to fund his lavish lifestyle pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court on Wednesday.J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty to two charges of wire fraud on Nov. 9, 2022. He now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.According to plea documents, Bryant admitted that between 2020 and 2021, he scammed at least 50 victims by booking luxury items and services and manipulating payment platforms to appear as if his payments were forthcoming.Bryant knew that the payment platforms would immediately send a notice to...
‘Nobody likes price increases’: Lubbock-area Sonic franchise owner explains extra fee
Sonic Drive-In is no stranger to the effects of inflation. Dealing with the increase in cost of supplies, they’ve been working to keep up with the changes.
Woman forced to watch as 2 beat her dog to death, Lubbock Police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were investigating after it was reported that two unknown suspects beat someone’s dog to death, according to a police report. According to the police report, City of Lubbock Animal Control Services was investigating after the dog that was killed bit someone on November 3. The injuries were severe and required […]
METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit
The Hale County Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, released new information Wednesday about the theft of his law enforcement unit, which happened Tuesday afternoon.
Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?
I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lubbock woman asks for public’s help after hit-and-run into house
LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a wake-up call no one ever expected. One Lubbock woman and her family are now asking for the public’s help after a hit and run into their home early Friday morning. Their outdoor cameras caught it all on tape: a white truck, what looks to be a Ford F-250 plowing […]
Lubbock man dies after Yoakum Co. crash, DPS says
DPS said the crash was on State Highway 214, 3.5 miles north of Denver City at 2:14 p.m. Monday.
Swiper no Swiping: Lubbock porch pirates come out for the holidays
LUBBOCK, Texas — As the holidays inch closer, the season of Porch Pirates is here. The Lubbock Police Department talked about the statistics and ways you can avoid being a victim. The Lubbock Police Department told Everythinglubbock.com that packages get stolen year-round, but November and December are the months that porch pirates go door to […]
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
1 Person Dead, Another Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Yoakum County (Lubbock, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on State Highway 214, north of Denver City, around 2:14 p.m.
32-Year-Old Kelcy Tekell Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday morning in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that a 32-year-old woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 34th street and the West Loop.
This Million Dollar Lubbock Mansion Has Curves In All The Right Places
In this day and age of cookie-cutter houses that don't have a lot of character, a luxury home in a gated community on 19th Street near Texas Tech has a curvy facade that is quite a sight. Tucked away in the far right hand corner is 4809 19th Street, Unit...
