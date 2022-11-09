ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I59Fc_0j55xfYC00

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had just a single player miss practice due to injury.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RpYbJ_0j55xfYC00
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation*

DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP

RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Knee FP

S Deon Bush Knee FP

TE Travis Kelce Neck FP

L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP

TE Jody Fortson Quad FP

WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen DNP

DT Khalen Saunders NIR (Personal) DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.
  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Jaguars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9j9g_0j55xfYC00
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

TE Evan Engam Back LP

S Rayshawn Jenkins Concussion DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Jaguars are quite healthy with their lone practice absence coming from starting strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Ex-NFL player linked to winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena

Remember Joe Chahayed, the owner of the Altadena convenience store that sold the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket earlier this week? It turns out, his son-in-law is former NFL player Domata Peko Sr., TMZ reported. Peko, who played defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals, congratulated “Baba Chahayed,” on Twitter after the Joe’s Service Center owner […]
ALTADENA, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update Ahead Of Packers’ Game

The Dallas Cowboys went into their Week 9 bye week with a dominant performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 8, winning 49-29. They are now preparing to head on the road to face off with the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 and some people are wondering if they will have running back Ezekiel Elliott back in the mix for the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Robert Griffin III's Joke About His Wife Going Viral Tonight

The football world is officially done with having to watch subpar Thursday night football matchups. Tonight's contest between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons has left plenty to be desired. Unfortunately, that's been the case for most of the Thursday night games this season. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers vs. Cowboys: 5 things to watch and a prediction in Week 10

The Green Bay Packers have lost five straight games and will now host a reunion with Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 on Sunday afternoon. Will McCarthy, who was fired by the Packers after a loss in December of 2018, get sweet revenge in his return? Or are the Packers capable of getting a galvanizing and potentially season-change win over a true contender?
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs expect of WR Kadarius Toney moving forward

The Kansas City Chiefs got a brief taste of their newest offensive weapon in the Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. They had a very specific plan for Toney in his first week with the team, but they’re now looking to build on that performance moving forward. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid was asked whether it was reasonable to expect his workload to increase week over week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games. Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy