First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had just a single player miss practice due to injury.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player Injury Participation*
DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP
RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Knee FP
S Deon Bush Knee FP
TE Travis Kelce Neck FP
L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP
TE Jody Fortson Quad FP
WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen DNP
DT Khalen Saunders NIR (Personal) DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.
- Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.
Jaguars
Player Injury Participation*
TE Evan Engam Back LP
S Rayshawn Jenkins Concussion DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
- The Jaguars are quite healthy with their lone practice absence coming from starting strong safety Rayshawn Jenkins who is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
