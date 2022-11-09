First injury report for Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had just a single player miss practice due to injury.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation*

DT Derrick Nnadi Achilles FP

RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Knee FP

S Deon Bush Knee FP

TE Travis Kelce Neck FP

L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP

TE Jody Fortson Quad FP

WR Mecole Hardman Abdomen DNP

DT Khalen Saunders NIR (Personal) DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about the team’s injury situation ahead of practice on Wednesday. You can read about that here.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation*

TE Evan Engam Back LP

S Rayshawn Jenkins Concussion DNP

