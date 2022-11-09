Read full article on original website
Dragapult revealed in Pokemon Unite: Release date, moves, stats, more
The official Pokemon Unite twitter account teased two upcoming picks joining the game: Urshifu and Dragapult. Here is everything to know regarding the upcoming new pick in Pokemon Unite, who plays as a ranged castor that deals physical damage rather than special attack. Dragapult is a Dragon and Ghost type...
Apex Legends dev confirms fix coming for reload bug in Season 15
An Apex Legends dev has confirmed that a fix is coming for the reload glitch that has plagued Season 15, especially when it comes to games on Broken Moon. The start of Apex Legends Season 15 has brought about some massive changes to the battle royale, with the arrival of both Catalyst and the new Broken Moon map.
Genshin Impact Version 3.4 details: Release date window, character banners, more
Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have begun to appear online, giving Travelers new details about the upcoming character banners, map updates, and other new content. Here’s everything we know so far about Genshin Impact 3.4. The Genshin Impact 3.4 update may be a way off, but that hasn’t stopped leakers...
Sonic Frontiers breaks series record for concurrent players on Steam
Sonic Frontiers has broken the series record high for concurrent players on Steam following its release and fairly positive reception. Sonic Frontiers is finally available for everyone to play and while the game has its ups and downs it seems the Blue Blur’s foray into open-world gameplay has done something right.
Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated with new M13B AR unlock methods
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed multiple different ways to unlock the upcoming M13B AR in Modern Warfare 2, leaving players confused and frustrated. With Warzone 2’s launch right around the corner, both Activision and Infinity Ward are gearing up for a lot of new content for Modern Warfare 2.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak reveals Shiny Pokemon can’t be knocked out by Let’s Go feature
Leaked footage of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has put fans at ease after it revealed Shiny Pokemon can’t be knocked out when using the new Let’s Go feature. Following media previews on October 21, Shiny Pokemon hunters were left terrified after seeing the new Let’s Go mechanic in action. This feature allows players to let their Pokemon out of their Pokeballs to freely battle wild Pokemon autonomously.
God of War Ragnarok photo mode shows parts of Kratos nobody needs to see
YouTuber Speclizer managed to access God of War Ragnarok’s unfinished photo mode, though some of the features show parts of Kratos no one needs to see. Despite the feature’s boom in popularity, Kratos’ 2018 adventure launched without a Photo Mode in tow. Developer Santa Monica Studio didn’t leave virtual photographers hanging permanently, however.
New Hogwarts Legacy gameplay reveals classes, combat & side quests
Hogwarts Legacy’s extended gameplay showcase revealed new details surrounding elements like classes, side quests, customization, and more. Hogwarts Legacy’s reveal back in 2020 shocked fans of the wizarding world as the franchise’s first AAA open-world RPG. Since its reveal two years ago developer Avalanche Software has shown...
K’Sante receiving buff in next League of Legends update after middling launch
K’Sante, the Pride of Nazumah, is continuing to struggle in League of Legends following his launch. Riot are giving him a small buff in LoL patch 12.22 to tide things over, but big things could happen as Season 13 testing begins on live servers. K’Sante has made his entrance...
Among Us VR’s launch has top streamers like Disguised Toast, Ludwig returning to hit title
Among US VR has just dropped, with some of gaming’s biggest streamers like Disguised Toast and Ludwig hoping back online to play through the game together. The release of the game in virtual reality has brought it back to life on Twitch, too. Among Us broke out into the...
Pokemon Go player shows off insane Shiny haul for Teddiursa Community Day
A Pokemon Go player has scored big on Teddiursa Community Day, showing off an insane Shiny collection including 23 Shiny Teddiursa and 1 Shiny Ursaluna. The player’s amazing collection even earned a comment from Niantic. Pokemon Go Community Days are the perfect opportunity for Shiny grinding. While only the...
Crimsix reveals Modern Warfare 2 trick that instantly improves FOV
Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter is one of the greatest players to ever touch Call of Duty and he’s dropped a nice trick that will help Modern Warfare 2 players get the best FOV, giving them a leg up on the competition. While Field of View discourse in Call...
God of War Ragnarok finds huge Twitch success, but can’t topple Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok’s arrival has shaken up the gaming world in 2022. It found massive success on Twitch as hundreds of thousands watched their favorite streamers play, but it’s still trailing its Game of the Year rival: Elden Ring. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022’s...
Halo Infinite’s devs address why Forge is online-only after initial backlash
Halo Infinite’s new Forge mode is already a big success however, the lack of offline gameplay has sparked criticism and forced the devs to explain the reason for this decision. The Winter Update for Halo Infinite has dropped, serving as the biggest update for the game to date. Network...
Fortnite players plagued by infinite sprint and no sprint glitches
Game-breaking glitches don’t impact Fortnite often, but infinite sprint and no sprint bugs plague players. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is in full swing, and Season 5 is on the near horizon. Season 3 breathed new life into the battle royale, and millions of players still queue up on the Battle Bus daily.
Best moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon Go & is High Horsepower any good?
Ursaluna has finally made its Pokemon Go debut, so we’re taking a look at its best moveset and the brand-new High Horsepower attack to see if it’s worth using. With the arrival of November 2022’s Community Day, Pokemon Go players around the world will now be using the power of the moonlight to evolve Teddiursa into its final evolution, the Ground/Normal-type Ursaluna from Legends Arceus.
Dr Disrespect takes shot at Infinity Ward over MW2 Riot Shields
Dr Disrespect has never been one to bite his tongue when he has a complaint about a game and after running into a Riot Shield user in a Free-For-All match, he let Infinity Ward know exactly how he felt about the weapon being in the game at all. Doc’s relationship...
Best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks
Modern Warfare 2’s SA-B 50 is a powerful Marksman Rifle capable of taking over the battlefield and taking down the enemy in a few quick shots – but only with the right loadout. We’ve got the best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout as well as the best perks, attachments, and equipment.
Control 2: Developers & everything we know
A sequel to Remedy’s Control is coming, this time as a joint venture between Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games. Here’s everything we know so far about Control 2. Control was a sci-fi action game from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games in which a government agency investigated paranormal events. The game shared a lot of similarities with Remedy’s previous titles such as Alan Wake and Quantum Break but was very much its own entity.
Overwatch 2 streamer baffled by “stupid” DPS Moira duel in Top 500 game
Twitch streamer Harbleu couldn’t believe what he was watching after two Moira players in a Top 500 Overwatch 2 match engaged in a hilarious DPS standoff. Moira has been one of the most controversial Overwatch heroes since her addition to the roster thanks to her DPS capabilities, which many believe are low-skilled.
