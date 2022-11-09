ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero misses first game of the season due to injury

By Cody Taylor
 6 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero will miss his first game of the season on Wednesday when the Orlando Magic host the Dallas Mavericks, the team announced.

Banchero suffered a sprained left ankle in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. He appeared to land awkwardly on the foot after driving to the rim and drawing contact late in the fourth quarter.

He finished the remainder of the game.

“He will be day to day,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He is, obviously, moving around a little, but is probably more sore than anything. He will stay day to day.”

Banchero produced his second straight 30-point game versus the Rockets, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. He became the third rookie in team history to record consecutive 30-point games.

The 19-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 11 games this season. He has scored at least 20 points in nine of his 11 games and leads the rookie class in class in scoring. He is 23rd among all players in that category.

The Magic continue a seven-game homestand on Friday with the Phoenix Suns. They will have two days off before facing the Charlotte Hornets on Monday so it is possible Banchero will be cleared to play in one of those games.

