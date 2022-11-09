Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Slice of Pizza? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Sends a 21 Days Action Notice to Cleveland City Council: Follow the RulesBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Looking for Soul Food in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place on the West SideIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Related
St. Vincent closing Friday — what if you need help?
The facility along East 22nd Street was scheduled to close Tuesday, Nov. 15. But the last day for emergency and inpatient services has been bumped up to Friday, Nov. 11, according to a news release.
Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, Fairview Hospital cleared of threats
Police have cleared threats at Cleveland Clinic's main campus and Fairview Hospital Wednesday night.
13-year-old boy dies from flu; first in Cuyahoga County this season
A 13-year-old Cuyahoga County boy has died from the flu, health officials confirmed.
cleveland19.com
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
Brunswick schools mourns tragic death of student
Brunswick schools are mourning the loss of one of their students in a tragic death.
EDWINS brings culinary arts program to Juvenile Detention Center
CLEVELAND, Ohiio -- Cuyahoga County this week approved funding for a new culinary arts and hospitality training program at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. The project is the brainchild of Brandon Chrostowski, founder and CEO of EDWINS, a fine-dining French restaurant in Cleveland. It will offer new educational opportunities to young offenders in Cleveland’s juvenile justice system. Funded for two years, the budget is not to exceed, $263,000.
FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
cleveland19.com
Day care staff, students recall 71-year-old janitor who was killed in Euclid shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Larry Anderson lived in the same house he died in. He was shot to death over the weekend. Euclid Police found his body inside his home after receiving a wellness check from the Pennsylvania State Patrol. They had stopped his vehicle being driven by a 14-year-old boy, believed to be a relative.
Semi-truck engulfed in flames on John Carroll University campus
A semi-truck on the John Carroll University campus was engulfed in flames Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
12 women veterans gifted affordable homes in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of women veterans now have affordable houses in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood thanks to a $2 million project from the Volunteers of America. Norika Hancock is the Senior Director for Veterans & housing services at Volunteers of America. She was excited to be able...
Man drove himself to hospital with gunshot wound to the back in Fairview Park shooting
Police are investigating after they say a man was shot in his back while in his car in Fairview Park on Friday evening.
cleveland19.com
Man hospitalized after tree falls on pickup truck in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews in Cleveland Heights responded to tree that fell on a vehicle in a neighborhood along Monticello Boulevard on Friday morning as heavy rain moved through the area. The incident involving the downed tree was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection with...
Cleveland Fire: 4 residents escape, 2 pets die after house fire
CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to an occupied house fire on Thursday. The fire broke out on Library Avenue, near the West 32nd Street Intersection in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
Rare, expensive whiskey escorted by police to Rocky River ahead of fundraiser
An extremely special delivery arrived in Rocky River from Ireland Wednesday night. It's a bottle of the rarest, most expensive whiskey in the world right now.
Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city, it does become...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland homeowners say they’re tired of waiting for city to clean up abandoned house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laurie Yawn and her neighbors on Thornhill drive are wanting answers from the city of Cleveland about the abandoned house on their street. “Somebody is responsible for this property, I mean the house itself is falling apart,” said Yawn. She called 19 news after the...
Missing CSU student found safe: Police
Cleveland police say the missing CSU student who was considered endangered has been found safe.
Man shot in Fairview Park during attempted carjacking after meeting woman online
The 25-year-old drove from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet a woman he met online when he was shot in the back during an attempted carjacking. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Comments / 0