Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

EDWINS brings culinary arts program to Juvenile Detention Center

CLEVELAND, Ohiio -- Cuyahoga County this week approved funding for a new culinary arts and hospitality training program at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center. The project is the brainchild of Brandon Chrostowski, founder and CEO of EDWINS, a fine-dining French restaurant in Cleveland. It will offer new educational opportunities to young offenders in Cleveland’s juvenile justice system. Funded for two years, the budget is not to exceed, $263,000.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Fire: 4 residents escape, 2 pets die after house fire

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to an occupied house fire on Thursday. The fire broke out on Library Avenue, near the West 32nd Street Intersection in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Pay to Stay’ will remain in play for Cleveland Heights tenants

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A local law protecting renters from possible eviction -- set to expire at year’s end -- will now remain on the books for further deliberation. The jury is still out on the ordinance known as the “Tenant’s Right to Pay to Stay,” enacted last December in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lifting of eviction moratoriums, but also subject to considerable legal interpretation since then.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Keep Lakewood Beautiful announces 2022 Beautiful Home Awards

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Well-maintained properties with eye-popping landscaping have been celebrated for more than two decades by Keep Lakewood Beautiful. Part of that effort is the annual Beautiful Home Awards contest, which recently announced its 2022 winners. “There are so many really well-maintained homes in this city, it does become...
LAKEWOOD, OH

