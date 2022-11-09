Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16Adrian HolmanHouston, TX
In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
bayoubeatnews.com
Mayor Turner names two new executive team members to his administration
Mayor Sylvester Turner has appointed two new executive staff members to continue his vision of appointing more Houstonians to serve the community and to champion and amplify the priorities and accomplishments of his administration. Olivia Lee is the new director of Boards and Commissions. In this role, Lee will help...
Target opens first larger-format store in Katy
Target-lovers, prepare: The retail company is debuting a reimagined store design with a new location in north Katy today. Why it matters: Target selected the Houston area for its new store concept in part because of the region's diverse customer base, which will be able to provide feedback and participate in the company's inclusive initiatives, a Target spokesperson told Axios.
Elite Daily
Photos Of Target’s New Store Design With Decor Plants & Reclaimed Wood
Oh, and the stores are huge. Target runs are about to look a lot different for shoppers in Katy, Texas. The department store debuted a new look with one of its Houston-area locations on Nov. 10, and you can get a sneak peek at the changes with these five photos of Target’s larger-format store in Texas.
Pearland ISD parents file lawsuit against district claiming the school board lacks diversity
Two-thirds of the student population are people of color. Yet, their seven-member school board is entirely white.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
thebuzzmagazines.com
Event Roundup: What to Look Forward to This Weekend
Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Today is Veteran’s Day, in which we honor our veterans. This weekend is also the start of lots of holiday festivities around town. The...
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million
11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Memorial City Lights at The Square
Kick off the holiday season with the magic of Memorial City Lights on Saturday, November 12, from 6-8 p.m. in The Square at Memorial City. The fun-filled evening features a showcase of musical groups from Spring Branch ISD and a special performance by the Memorial City Reindeer. The annual traditional show will be co-hosted by KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul and Johnny Bravo. And, don’t miss the big countdown with Santa as he lights the tree and illuminates more than 3.5 million holiday lights across all of Memorial City.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in The Woodlands, TX
The Woodlands is a well-planned community in Texas, and it’s a perfect place for a weekend getaway. You’ll be able to explore its many public artworks, enjoy live music shows, and take in breathtaking natural scenery. Go out to the mall with your friends or dine in its...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank to unveil new mural at The Woodlands Mall
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) has partnered with The Woodlands Mall for the unveiling of the new MCFB mural painted by local artist, Becky Steele. The Montgomery County Food Bank and The Woodlands Mall Mural Reveal will take place Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at The Woodlands Mall Food Court – 1201 Lake Woodlands, Dr. in The Woodlands.
thebuzzmagazines.com
City of Houston Veterans Day Celebration
The City of Houston pays tribute to our men and women in the military by providing an annual “Houston Salutes American Heroes Veterans Day Celebration.” This civic celebration honors and celebrates the brave men, women, and families who have fought and sacrificed for our liberty and freedom. The...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Fort Bend, Katy voters reject tax rate for teacher pay raises, added security to schools
Voters in Fort Bend ISD and Katy ISD rejected property tax rate increases on Tuesday. Both districts wanted to raise pay for teachers. Katy's tax increase would have bumped up salaries for teachers and staff by 4 percent this year. Fort Bend would have increased starting pay for teachers, created a bonus program and placed a police officer at every elementary campus.
earnthenecklace.com
Lauren Freeman Leaving KPRC 2: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?
Lauren Freeman has anchored the news for KPRC-TV for 16 years. She has been a joy to watch on the morning and evening broadcasts. However, she is stepping back from the broadcasting industry after 25 years. Lauren Freeman announced that she is leaving KPRC 2 Houston in November 2022. Now the city’s residents have many questions about her departure. They are curious to know if the anchor is retiring or if she is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what Lauren Freeman said about leaving KPRC 2.
‘The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation’ Film And Soundtrack Brings Hollywood To The Streets of H-Town
The soundtrack features music by Lil Keke, Sauce Walka, Z-Ro, David Banner, DJ XO, DJ Chose, Lil Flip, Big Pokey, Kirko Bangz, Killa Kyleon, Daryl “Dgotti” Monroe, Tyte Eyes, and many more.
Teachers in Katy and Fort Bend ISD may not see salary increase after tax proposition failed at polls
Katy ISD leaders admitted to parents that asking for a 4.7-cent tax rate was a big ask. Now, one of the districts faces what they estimate to be $47 million in cuts.
fox26houston.com
Veteran creates Houston's first pinup coffee shop
Time for a coffee break on The Isiah Factor: Uncensored! Local business 'Coffee and Hot Tease' rolls into our neck of the woods.
Katy ‘old-school’ meat staple Brett’s BBQ Shop expands concept
Brisket Banh Mi (Courtesy Jacqueline Herrera/Brett's Barbecue Shop) Brett’s BBQ Shop, a Katy original, has expanded its concept to what its owners call “the future of barbecue”—a restaurant and bar serving barbecue-based meals. Owner and chef Brett Jackson started his barbecue journey attending Auguste Escoffier School...
Conroe, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
