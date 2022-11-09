A 30-year-old Wichita man has been charged in connection with the theft of a car with two young children inside at a south side convenience store. Tyler Kirkhart appeared in court Thursday to face two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of theft. His bond was set at $450,000 and attorneys will talk about the case on November 23rd.

