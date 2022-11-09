Police: Man found unconscious in stolen vehicle allegedly tries to hit officers during arrest

A 48-year-old man who was found unconscious in a stolen vehicle Tuesday tried to swing and hit officers when they arrested him, according to a police report.

At 2:33 p.m., Denton police officers were dispatched to a report of an unconscious man in the 1300 block of South Loop 288. The caller said the driver’s side door was open and the driver was slouched over the console and possibly “strung out.”