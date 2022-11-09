Read full article on original website
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Gender of Baby #2: Which Type of Situation Will It Be?
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have some very exciting news to share. On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore cast member and his wife confirmed that they are expecting a baby in January — and also confirmed whether it will be a boy or a girl. Are you ready to find out?
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #11 Into the World!!!!!
… Nick Cannon is a father once again. On November 11, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announced that they were parents together for the third time, as the latter just gave birth to the former’s 11th kid overall. It’s a lot to keep track of, we know.
Tammy Slaton Wedding Date, Surprising Details: REVEALED!
Shhhh. Listen closely, 1,000-lb Sisters fans. Can you hear them? Chiming a whole lot closer than you previously thought was possible?. Yes, we’re talking about wedding bells. Specifically, wedding bells in honor of Tammy Slaton and the man she recently agreed to marry. In news broken by The Sun,...
Josiah Duggar & Lauren Swanson: Hiding Their Secret Second Child From the World?
There was a time, not all that long ago, when the Duggars maintained a united front. They had their petty squabbles like any family, of course, but when the chips were down, and it was the Duggars vs. the world, Jim Bob and company never failed to stand up for one another.
Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey: Eff You, ABC! We're Making Our Own Show!
As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo will soon be stepping away from Grey’s Anatomy. The veteran actress, who has anchored this series since its premiere in the role of Meredith Grey, only signed on to appear in eight episodes this season. Her final two installments will air in early 2023.
Kimberly Menzies Defends Usman Romance: I'm Not Delusional!!
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not the only ones learning what went down this season. Many of the cast members find out what their partners were up to while watching live (or at the Tell All). That means that when Usman asked for that pretty Hausa girl’s...
Joy-Anna Duggar Mourns Stillborn Daughter on Third Anniversary of Due Date
Back in October, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with her third child. Earlier this week, Joy revealed that she’s experiencing complications with her pregnancy. The bad news is that Joy will be at high risk for blood clots and will have to take special precautions in the...
‘New Girl’: Nick and Schmidt’s 3 Best Interactions
'New Girl' had plenty of romantic relationships to hold fans' interest, but the friendship between Nick Miller and Schmidt was the most interesting. These were their best interactions.
Kody Brown: I Was Only Intimate with Christine Out Obligation!
We’re not really sure what other opinion to have of the Sister Wives patriarch after witnessing his reaction over the past several episode to Christine finally deciding to leave her spiritual spouse. Let’s just consider what he says to her on this Sunday’s upcoming installment, shall we?
Kody Brown SCREAMS at Christine: You Stabbed Me! Right in the Kidneys!
Kody Brown won’t be able to remain calm or collected on the November 13 episode of Sister Wives. In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode (released by People Magazine), the family patriarch is sitting around outside with his four spouses… including Christine, the one who just recently told Kody that she is leaving their marriage.
Josh McKee: My New Girlfriend Looks Just Like Mackenzie!
Throughout her divorce from husband Josh, former Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee has been surprisingly candid about her emotions. So fans are somewhat surprised by Mackenzie’s silence amid news that Josh has informally introduced his new girlfriend to the world. Yes, it seems that Josh has already moved on,...
Jenelle Evans RETURNS to Teen Mom as Fans Threaten to Boycott Franchise!
Jenelle Evans always said she would be back. Of course, most of Jenelle’s predictions turn out to be hilariously wrong, so no one put much stock in her threats. And yet, several years after Evans was fired from the show that made her famous, she has now returned to the world of Teen Mom …
Usman Umar Meets 18-Year-Old Prospective Wife After Engagement to Kimberly
On this weekend’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Usman Umar meets a pretty Hausa girl. His mom set it up. She wants this girl, not Kimberly, to be his first wife. The young woman is only 18 years old. Usman quickly compliments her, asks for her number, and...
Grey's Anatomy Faces a Massive Fire, Shocking Character Exit
The fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy aired on Thursday night. The series will not return with new episodes until February 23, which at least gives fans plenty of time to prepare for what they know is coming… and yet may find very difficult to accept:. The departure of...
Gisele Bundchen Purchases New Florida Mansion ... Right Across From Tom Brady's House!
When Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen first split up, outsiders predicted a long, messy legal battle. But to the surprise of just about everyone, Brady and Bundchen finalized their divorce in record time, and with a minimum of fuss. (We guess it helps to have an ironclad prenup, two exes...
Bilal Hazziez Clashes with Shaeeda's Friend Eutris: She Doesn't Trust Him!
On last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Bilal Hazziez was quick to rain all over Shaeeda Sheen’s parade. Remember how he promised to help her set up a yoga studio? It sounds like it’s a lot like his “promise” to have a child with her. He’s dragging his heels, and everyone can tell.
