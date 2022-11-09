Read full article on original website
KETV.com
University of Florida board of governors approves US Sen. Ben Sasse as school's next president
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida board of governors has confirmed U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the school's next president. "To our search committee, Dr. Sasse is a game changer for the University of Florida," one of the board of governors said. The board described Sasse as a...
Ben Sasse confirmed as U of Florida president, will start in February at $1M
The state Board of Governors confirmed U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the University of Florida’s next president on Wednesday, approving a five-year contract that will start in February with the possibility of a one-year extension. The board’s student member, Nimna Gabadage of Florida State University, was the lone vote...
Sasse leaving Senate in January after University of Florida approves him as president
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) will leave the U.S. Senate in January after he was approved by a governing body on Wednesday to officially become the University of Florida’s next president. The university system of Florida’s Board of Governors approved his appointment during a regular meeting, following a round of...
WOWT
Ben Sasse to exit U.S. Senate in January
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse announced on Twitter that he will leave the U.S. Senate in the new year. The University of Florida Board of Governors confirmed Ben Sasse as the university’s new president on Wednesday — a day earlier than expected. Sasse’s resignation, which...
Sen. Sasse wins final vote to be next U of Florida president
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse won final approval Wednesday to become the 13th president of the University of Florida, capping a swift and sometimes contentious process. Sasse, a Republican, was confirmed for the post by the state university system Board of Governors on a voice vote. Sasse said he will resign from the Senate in early January and take the Florida school’s helm the following month. “Thrilled to join Gator Nation in February,” Sasse said on Twitter. The vote held at the University of South Florida in Tampa came just over a month after Sasse was revealed as the sole finalist for the job. That followed a lengthier, confidential search process that drew a vote of no confidence from the Florida Faculty Senate.
