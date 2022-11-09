ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

An 81-year-old Lehigh Valley woman puts a human face on the undated ballot problem

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmX24_0j55iW1O00
Pruella Shook, 81, of Nazareth talks Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, about feeling victorious after learning her vote was counted. Shook had to get a court ruling to get her mail-in ballot fixed so it could be counted after she forgot to date it. Shook is homebound and wasn't able to go to the courthouse or polling site to fix it herself. Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call/TNS

Mail-in ballots have proved contentious since Pennsylvania widely expanded their use in a bipartisan 2019 election reform. Federal and state judges have ruled at various times that undated ballots should be counted, or should not be counted, while still trying to determine if the date requirement violates federal civil rights law.

On Tuesday, a court helped an 81-year-old homebound voter in Northampton County, Pruella Shook of Nazareth, ensure her undated ballot could be fixed and counted.

The case involved Shook, who late in life has taken to voting regularly, and a social media plea for help by a grassroots ballot group that led to a court order eventually giving the woman a new ballot.

Shook, who said she supported Democratic candidates, was initially notified by the county that she forgot to write the date on the outer envelope of her mail ballot.

As allowed under state law, and with help from the American Civil Liberties Union and the group Red Wine and Blue, both of which were helping “cure” ballots that were rejected, Shook was able to pick up an absentee ballot as a replacement, via a “designated agent.”

But that wasn’t before county election officials denied Shook’s request to amend the ballot. When they notified Shook about her undated ballot, they gave her two options to fix it: go to the courthouse in Easton to amend the ballot, or go to her polling place with a provisional ballot.

A Red Wine and Blue member, Mary Grube of Plainfield Township, said the disabled Shook could not leave her house.

“It was a double issue,” said Grube, a part-time, paid regional organizer with the group. “Her voting rights were being challenged, and it could’ve been a disability [discrimination] case.”

Grube said while she was standing in the election division office waiting to submit Shook’s forms enabling Grube to act as her agent, Grube watched “multiple people walk in and cure their ballots by just dating them and walking out.”

The Northampton County elections office said 162 ballots were “cured” by voters who came in to supply a missing date or signature.

Richard Santee, the county elections division solicitor, said the county didn’t object to Shook’s request, but she needed to get a court order, due to a “gap” in the state election code.

“It’s something the law just doesn’t permit,” he said .

Easton attorney Gary Asteak, who became involved at the behest of the ACLU, said the county believed no mechanism existed for a designated agent to fix a ballot, including returning with a provisional ballot filled out by a homebound person.

Santee said later the election code lets county courts hold hearings on Election Day to ensure voters participate in “free, fair and accurate elections.” That enabled Shook, with the help of those representing her case, to have a hearing in motions court.

So Asteak appeared before Northampton County Court Judge Jennifer R. Sletvold, who granted the order allowing Grube, as a designated agent, to obtain the absentee ballot in Shook’s behalf. Shook then filled out the absentee ballot, signed and dated it.

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign, through an attorney, objected to the fix over an unspecified security issue, according to Asteak, who represented Shook in court. Grube said the attorney accompanied her to meet Shook. Neither the attorney representing the Oz campaign, Alicia Emili, nor a campaign spokesperson could be reached for comment.

Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s campaign did not attend the hearing, Grube said.

Shook, who admitted not being a lifelong voter — she did not start voting until the 2008 presidential election — said she made a mistake by failing to date the outside envelope that came with the ballot.

“However,” she said, “it’s also the election board’s mistake for not allowing me to do it more easily without going through this nonsense. There’s got to be another 100,000 people like me who can’t get to a poll or made a mistake on the ballot.”

Red Wine and Blue, a political action committee formed in 2019 in Ohio, last year expanded its focus to states with key U.S. Senate races, like the Oz-Fetterman race in Pennsylvania.

Groups like Red Wine and Blue check on people whose ballots are rejected, Asteak said. After someone from another group initially learned of Shook’s issue, another Red Wine and Blue organizer took to social media seeking help for the woman. It led to contacting Grube and the ACLU, which in turn contacted Asteak.

The issue of undated ballots has gone back in forth in state and federal courts in recent years. Most recently, the state Supreme Court ruled last week that the counties should not count ballots without dates or incorrect dates. But another lawsuit filed Friday night seeks to have those counted, arguing the requirement to include dates violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

But that back and forth wasn’t much help to Shook, who said she learned a lesson from all this.

“Until this happened, I truly did not realize how very important it is.”

Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .

Comments / 17

Related
PennLive.com

The Nov. 8 election results brought a sign of relief in Pennsylvania | Opinion

Looking through the mountain of news stories following the midterm elections, I came across a completely unrelated article from “The Guardian.”. The article reports that archeologists have uncovered the oldest known sentence written in an actual alphabet. The sentence is engraved on an ivory comb with large teeth for untangling hair and smaller teeth for removing lice and insect eggs. The comb which dates back to 1700 BC, was found in Canaan, a part of the ancient kingdom of Judah. Here is what scientists believe is the oldest discovered sentence in Western civilization:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Colorado Newsline

Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen.

This commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. Though their reasons and motivations may have differed, when they came out to the polls on Tuesday, Pennsylvania voters were sending a clear message about the people they want representing them in Washington and in Harrisburg. They wanted someone who heard the voices of the state’s Black […] The post Pennsylvania voters sent the GOP a message on Tuesday. They need to listen. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Analysis: Redistricting alone doesn't explain Democrats' gains in Pennsylvania House

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Democrats and Republicans didn't agree on much in advance of Tuesday's election, but in Pennsylvania, they agreed on one thing: Democrats would almost certainly gain seats in the commonwealth's House of Representatives, thanks to a once-a-decade redistricting process, which Republicans called unfair gerrymandering and Democrats called a belated rebalancing from previous gerrymandering.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican

(*This story was updated at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, 11/10/22 with additional reporting) In November 2021, Republican Jarrett Coleman, an airline pilot from Upper Macungie, won a seat on the Parkland School Board after running on an anti-mask platform that drew support from parents who said they were exhausted by school policies enacted at the […] The post For three open seats in Legislature, Lehigh Valley picks two Democrats, one Republican appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race

(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
etownian.com

PA Politics: Dr. Oz holds a rally in Elizabethtown

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a rally at the Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown, Pa. Oz was joined by other Pennsylvania politicians, including State Senator Ryan Aument, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands and Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11). Sands emphasized the importance of...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy