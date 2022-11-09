You may have noticed a group of young adults wandering around Monticello over the past week or so, heavy cameras in hand, scoping out our most iconic buildings and businesses. These curious visitors are not tourists, but a group of film students that belong to the FSU College of Motion Picture Arts (FSU CMPA). This group is comprised of six juniors and nine seniors in the program, and each student is working on a thesis film as a part of their Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees.

MONTICELLO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO