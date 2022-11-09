ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Ignite program assists transfer students

The Ignite program is Florida A&M University’s collaboration with eligible FCS schools. FCS is the acronym for the 28 institutions that make up the Florida College System. These schools include as Valencia State College, Indian River State College and Tallahassee Community College. Through the Ignite program students who attend...
State of FAMU College of Law Address

Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law Dean Deidré Keller will host the annual State of the College of Law Address on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event will take place at 201 FAMU Law Lane in Orlando at 10am. The purpose is to update the community about significant...
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
BetterMynd now offers counseling for FAMU students

BetterMynd, an online counseling service tailored for college students, has added Florida A&M University to its clientele as it offers 24/7 therapy, workshops and a crisis hotline for students in dire need of mental health aid. BetterMynd is partnered with 50 other universities nationwide to serve over half a million...
Noles News: Seminoles getting set for road game at Syracuse

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has turned himself into one of the most efficient passers in the country. Travis currently has the No. 2 passing grade in the nation at 90.2.
The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic

Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
Film students to film in Monticello this weekend!

You may have noticed a group of young adults wandering around Monticello over the past week or so, heavy cameras in hand, scoping out our most iconic buildings and businesses. These curious visitors are not tourists, but a group of film students that belong to the FSU College of Motion Picture Arts (FSU CMPA). This group is comprised of six juniors and nine seniors in the program, and each student is working on a thesis film as a part of their Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees.
Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
Flu cases surging in Tallahassee

With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
2022 Medical Profile: Eye Associates of Tallahassee

Since 1960, Eye Associates of Tallahassee has provided insight on eyesight. Originally established in Tallahassee, the practice has expanded to Marianna, Perry, Quincy and soon Crawfordville, with groundbreaking set for the newest location in 2023. Being the oldest and most expansive ophthalmology and optometry practice in the area, they offer...
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
Kearney Center prepares as homeless population faces winter

The Kearney Center is a non-profit organization that was established in 2015 to provide services to the homeless or people who are on the verge of being homeless. It is located on Municipal Way not far from Tallahassee Community College. During the daytime you may see a variety of homeless people in the surrounding area because check-in time starts at 8 p.m.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
