Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thefamuanonline.com
Ignite program assists transfer students
The Ignite program is Florida A&M University’s collaboration with eligible FCS schools. FCS is the acronym for the 28 institutions that make up the Florida College System. These schools include as Valencia State College, Indian River State College and Tallahassee Community College. Through the Ignite program students who attend...
westorlandonews.com
State of FAMU College of Law Address
Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law Dean Deidré Keller will host the annual State of the College of Law Address on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event will take place at 201 FAMU Law Lane in Orlando at 10am. The purpose is to update the community about significant...
famunews.com
FAMU Announces Attorney John Morgan as Fall Commencement Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) has announced that John Morgan, founder of the nationally-known Morgan & Morgan law firm and supporter of major voter initiatives, will be the fall commencement speaker. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 9 at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish...
thefamuanonline.com
BetterMynd now offers counseling for FAMU students
BetterMynd, an online counseling service tailored for college students, has added Florida A&M University to its clientele as it offers 24/7 therapy, workshops and a crisis hotline for students in dire need of mental health aid. BetterMynd is partnered with 50 other universities nationwide to serve over half a million...
onlygators.com
Florida football recruiting: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Gators, flipping from Miami
One of the most shocking about-faces in the 2023 recruiting cycle came full circle Thursday night as four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg, CA) announced his commitment to the Florida Gators. In doing so, he flipped from Miami to Florida just over four months after surprisingly pledging to the Hurricanes. Rashada...
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: Seminoles getting set for road game at Syracuse
For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news. Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis has turned himself into one of the most efficient passers in the country. Travis currently has the No. 2 passing grade in the nation at 90.2.
WCTV
The next generation of tracking dogs trains in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An International K-9 training seminar wrapped up in Tallahassee on Thursday afternoon. K-9 units from across Florida and South Georgia joined in on the opportunity to work with instructors from Europe to hone their tracking skills through a series of different training exercises. “I had a...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
CBS Sports
Watch UCF vs. Florida State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The UCF Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Florida State Seminoles at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Addition Financial Arena. The Knights earned an 86-74 win in their most recent matchup against FSU in December of 2020. It was close but no...
beckersasc.com
5 fast facts on Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic
Here are five fast facts on Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic:. 1. TOC's joint replacement business unit performs 2,600 cases annually, including ankle, elbow, hip, knee and shoulder replacement and revision procedures, according to information the clinic shared with Becker's. 2. The number of TOC Joint Replacement Center of Excellence cases...
ecbpublishing.com
Film students to film in Monticello this weekend!
You may have noticed a group of young adults wandering around Monticello over the past week or so, heavy cameras in hand, scoping out our most iconic buildings and businesses. These curious visitors are not tourists, but a group of film students that belong to the FSU College of Motion Picture Arts (FSU CMPA). This group is comprised of six juniors and nine seniors in the program, and each student is working on a thesis film as a part of their Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees.
WCTV
Hundreds gather for Tallahassee Veteran’s Day Parade
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Tallahassee residents lined Monroe Street on Friday for the Veteran’s Day Parade in honor of their fellow service members or to pay their respects. The parade began at the intersection of South Monroe Street and Tennessee Street and made its way down to...
Tallahassee, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tallahassee. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 14:00:00. The Chiles High School basketball team will have a game with Chiles High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Mysuncoast.com
Tropical Storm Nicole nearing Tallahassee, 2 deaths reported so far
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nicole made landfall on the east coast of the state of Florida, and though she quickly weakened to Tropical Storm strength winds, she left a lot of catastrophic damage to towns such as Wilbur-by-the-Sea in Volusia County and Daytona Beach. It caused collapses of buildings in...
thefamuanonline.com
Flu cases surging in Tallahassee
With fall among us and winter on the horizon it is officially flu season. Between FAMU’s. weeklong homecoming at the end of October, FSU’s home game against Georgia Tech. and many Halloween celebrations across the capital city, a surge in flu cases was. inevitable. According to the Mayo...
tallahasseemagazine.com
2022 Medical Profile: Eye Associates of Tallahassee
Since 1960, Eye Associates of Tallahassee has provided insight on eyesight. Originally established in Tallahassee, the practice has expanded to Marianna, Perry, Quincy and soon Crawfordville, with groundbreaking set for the newest location in 2023. Being the oldest and most expansive ophthalmology and optometry practice in the area, they offer...
Thomasville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jackson High School football team will have a game with Thomasville High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WCTV
Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd Congressional Race
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Longtime North Florida public servant Al Lawson has fallen short in his campaign to hold on to a seat in Congress, losing to Neal Dunn in the race to represent Florida’s second district. The Associated Press called the race for Dunn as he lead Lawson...
thefamuanonline.com
Kearney Center prepares as homeless population faces winter
The Kearney Center is a non-profit organization that was established in 2015 to provide services to the homeless or people who are on the verge of being homeless. It is located on Municipal Way not far from Tallahassee Community College. During the daytime you may see a variety of homeless people in the surrounding area because check-in time starts at 8 p.m.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
Comments / 0