Perez defeats Kent, wins race in Washington 3rd
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who was virtually unknown before this election cycle, claimed victory in the race to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District against Republican Joe Kent.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
Chronicle
Steve Hobbs Wins Washington Secretary of State as Julie Anderson Concedes
OLYMPIA — Julie Anderson, who mounted a nonpartisan campaign for secretary of state against Democrat Steve Hobbs, conceded the race Thursday evening, she confirmed to The Seattle Times. Anderson called Hobbs shortly before 6 p.m. to concede. "We don't see a path forward numerically, so it's time to concede,"...
The Stranger
Slog PM: The Future of Seattle Elections Still in Limbo, King County Progressives Continue to Dominate, and Clark County Will Decide Congressional Race between a MAGA Conspiracy Theorist and a Democrat
The winds of change: Happy Friday after the election! I’m sure you understand by now that election results shift throughout the week as election workers count ballots that arrived later. Typically, we see a little change in candidates’ standings Wednesday, a little more on Thursday, and Friday’s the day that the close races become clearer. Unfortunately, not everything is so clear yet. Here's a rule to keep in mind as I go over the ballot drops from today: In King County, later ballots historically pull progressive. As for the rest of Washington, later ballots tend to lean more conservative.
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Strikes Confident Tone as Kent Pulls Closer in 3rd District
As Republican Joe Kent cut the lead of Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to below 6,000 votes in the latest ballot count Thursday, the campaign for the Skamania County candidate for the 3rd Congressional District struck a confident tone. “As expected the margin in this race has tightened, but we remain...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Chronicle
Democrats Maintain Leads in Washington Legislature Races, Might Extend Majorities
Democrats maintained their election night leads in Washington state Legislature swing districts as additional ballots were counted Wednesday, though Republicans gained slightly in a number of tight races. More ballots will be tallied in the coming days. Wednesday's counts show Democrats retaining all the seats they now have and picking...
Christine Drazan concedes from Oregon’s gubernatorial race
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Republican Christine Drazan announced her concession from Oregon's gubernatorial race.
Election deniers are trailing up and down the ballot in WA races
As he stepped up last week to speak at a town hall, Brett Simpson didn’t wait long to tell the crowd who he was. To loud cheers, Simpson, who was running for Clark County auditor, told the crowd: “I’m your local election denier.”. But the roughly 65...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
Breakdown shows how each Oregon county voted for governor
This map shows which gubernatorial candidates are leading in each Oregon county after the November 2022 general election.
KING-5
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in initial results for Washington's 3rd Congressional District
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Voters in Southwest Washington did not know Tuesday night who will be their new representative in Congress after a November midterm election that saw two relative political newcomers battle over the seat of a toppled six-term incumbent. As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp...
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
Yakima Herald Republic
Six takeaways from election night in WA: Patty Murray cruises, Joe Kent bets on late surge
There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
Chronicle
Washington Legislative Elections Show Democrats Leading Republicans in Key Races
Democrats were leading in multiple swing-district races as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night, running ahead of Republicans on the Kitsap Peninsula, in Whatcom County, in King County and elsewhere. Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat...
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
Live Results: Oregon votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 11 p.m. EST.
Is this Tri-Cities school official running for governor? Social media accounts offer hints
The WA state Supreme Court is reviewing an attempt to recall him for voting to defy a COVID mask mandate.
