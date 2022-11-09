Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for TotsThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans
Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN2 network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines according to SI Sportsbook and may change after ...
Duke basketball's best defensive start in 76 years
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has made defense a focal point. In their 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night, the defensive-minded Blue Devils scored 39 points off turnovers. Indeed, that's one more point than the visitors scored altogether, pretty much an unheard-of feat. On Monday...
Tar Heel DB ruled out for Saturday vs Wake Forest
North Carolina defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley will miss Saturday's matchup against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, according to Inside Carolina. Conley, who had been easing his way back into the lineup after a torn ACL and MCL in a Nov. 2021 contest against Wofford, suffered a setback in practice this week.
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
chapelboro.com
UNC vs. College of Charleston (2022): How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
The No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team will be back in action Friday night, when the Tar Heels host College of Charleston in the Smith Center. This is the third consecutive season the Tar Heels will have faced the Cougars, with Carolina winning the previous two. If you aren’t...
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard
Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021. Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.
cbs17
UNC parking deck car fire impacts parking for Tar Heel basketball game against College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday fire at a UNC-Chapel Hill parking deck will impact parking for Friday night’s Tar Heels’ basketball game against the College of Charleston that is set to start at 7 p.m. A car fire broke out Thursday morning in the Dogwood...
balldurham.com
Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer gets surprise attack after first victory
Jon Scheyer got a surprise attack following his first Duke basketball victory. The good vibes were flowing inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night as the Duke basketball season opened with a dominant victory over Jacksonville and head coach Jon Scheyer picked up his first official victory as the head coach of the program.
North Carolina vs College of Charleston: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Will North Carolina remain No. 1 after this week or could College of Charleston pull off the ultimate scare on Friday night?. TV schedule: Friday, November 11, 7:00 pm ET, ACCNX. Arena: Dean E. Smith Center. The number one team in the country, North Carolina, takes the floor for their...
Greensboro loses on bid to host World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina has lost its bid to host the World University Games in 2027, according to Richard Beard, President of Greensboro Sports Foundation. Instead, the bid to host the 2027 Games will go to South Korea. Greensboro as well as several other local North Carolina towns and cities were a part […]
Duke basketball powers up with signature from five-star forward
TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At No....
(11) South Point shocks (6) Dudley with offensive explosion, 74-41
Greensboro, N.C. — The South Point Red Raiders upset the reigning state champion Dudley Panthers with an outstanding offensive performance on Friday night. When the dust settled, the Red Raiders had put up a whopping 74 points to Dudley's 41. That 74 was more points than Dudley had given...
alamancenews.com
State Playoffs: Eastern, Southern win OT games; Cummings also advances in states
Eastern repeats regular-season win against intracounty rival Williams. Josh Murray scored on a 3-yard run to cap overtime and Eastern Alamance, which trailed by 21 points, completed a rally for a 27-24 victory against rival Williams in the second round of the Class 3-A state playoffs Thursday night in Mebane.
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022
A city in NC was named one of the healthiest cities in America.Hussle. An age-old argument in the health and wellness and fitness world is which city is the healthiest in the country. Many cities in America have a case to be #1 or at the very least in the top 10. Well, one major platform in the health and wellness industry releases a ranking every year naming the top 10 healthiest cities in America and a city in North Carolina made the cut! In this article, we will talk about which city in North Carolina made the cut as well as others that were ranked as well!
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
