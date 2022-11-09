Read full article on original website
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 12, 2022
If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend but aren’t sure where to start, I've got you covered. There are plenty of local events happening all around Lubbock this weekend, but if you are having a hard time deciding which ones to check out, you can simply follow this plan.
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
This Million Dollar Lubbock Mansion Has Curves In All The Right Places
In this day and age of cookie-cutter houses that don't have a lot of character, a luxury home in a gated community on 19th Street near Texas Tech has a curvy facade that is quite a sight. Tucked away in the far right hand corner is 4809 19th Street, Unit...
Lubbock Christmas Tradition Continues With ’44th Candlelight at the Ranch’
I absolutely love Lubbock's Ranching Heritage Center (3121 4th St), mostly because it's a beautiful and whimsical place to visit. I like to walk the grounds slowly and thoughtfully, imagining life in and around the structures on the property, in their own temporal space. The historic structures at the NRHC...
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming
This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Get A Meal, and Give A Meal This Thanksgiving from The United Family!
This holiday season, we all could use a little help making the season special for you and your loved ones. United Supermarkets is doing their part as well, with "United For The Holidays!" Just enter below, and you could GET A MEAL, and GIVE A MEAL! Sign up to win...
10 Retail Stores Open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
Looking to do some shopping in Lubbock? Here are the stores open for you on Thanksgiving and their times!. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
The 10 Safest Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We already know Lubbock is considered one of the least safe cities in Texas, so many people are interested in moving to the parts of the city that are deemed the safest. Whether you are looking to start a family, or you just want to feel secure where you're living, it is important to consider the crime rate in the area you're in. Overall, Lubbock is only safer than 3% of cities in the U.S. with a total crime rate of 54 per 1,000 residents. The majority of these crimes being property related at 43 per 1,000 residents.
Lubbock Nonprofit Helping the Community to Repurpose old Pumpkins
It's November and by now that Halloween pumpkin you might still have outside your front door is looking even spookier as it dries out. One group is making sure that those pumpkins are not going to waste and given a new life, in the afterlife. The nonprofit organization, Growing Together...
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Lubbock Dog Owners Beware of This Highly Contagious Canine Illness
If you own a dog and they suddenly start coughing, retching, or sneezing, they lose their appetite, act more fatigued than normal, or you start seeing abnormal discharge around their eyes or nose, they might have a respiratory infection. This condition, which you might know as ‘kennel cough’, is highly...
Lubbockites Reveal How They Would Improve Lubbock If They Won the 1.9 Billion Powerball
The odds might be better that you'll be eaten by a shark while hit by lightening, but what if you DID when the 1.9 Billion Powerball tonight (11/7/2022)? Would you invest it, blow it, or use it for some good?. I asked a bunch of my Lubbock friends, "if you...
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
24 Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials
Veteran's Day is a great way to show thanks to those who served our country. A lot of places offer different things on this day. Here are 24 Lubbock businesses that are doing something for it. Lubbock Businesses Offering Veterans Day Specials. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022.
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
Alt Rockers Gin Blossoms to Perform Raider Alley This Saturday in Lubbock
According to a tweet released the official Texas Tech Football, alternative rockers Gin Blossoms will perform at Raider Alley at 4 p.m. this Saturday, November 12th, prior to the Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Tech game. As a TTU alum, let me take a moment to say WRECK 'EM! Raider Alley is free to attend.
Santa is Coming: Lubbock’s Favorite Free Christmas Event is Back
Get your Christmas cheer ready because Lubbock's Santa Land is back for the 66th year. This free event brings in about 50,000 people to visit Santa Land each year to see the festive holiday village with its 50ft lit Christmas tree, animated displays, bonfires, and traditional holiday scenes. This event...
