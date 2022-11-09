ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas election results: Laura Kelly, Kris Kobach projected to win, but many votes still to be counted

By Miranda Moore
The Kansas City Beacon
The Kansas City Beacon
 3 days ago

A contentious — and expensive — election cycle in Kansas has mostly come to a close, with few changes to major offices to show for it.

Most incumbents on the ballot won back their seats, though the race for attorney general is still close enough that the one losing candidate has not yet conceded.

Laura Kelly wins reelection

Gov. Laura Kelly won reelection over challenger and three-term Kansas attorney general Derek Schmidt, according to projected outcomes from The Associated Press . The race remained too close to call until midday Wednesday, with polling leading up to Election Day showing a neck-and-neck contest.

Kelly thanked Schmidt in a statement for his work as attorney general, and for their “strong, healthy disagreements” on many key issues.

“…I believe Kansans voted today for civility, for cooperation, for listening to one another, and for a spirit of bi-partisan problem-solving, that’s become all too rare in our politics today,” Kelly said.

Schmidt did not concede the race on election night, instead telling supporters that more ballots had yet to be counted. He then issued a statement Wednesday afternoon congratulating Kelly, saying the race appeared over despite the thousands of ballots waiting to be counted.

“I congratulate Governor Laura Kelly on her apparent reelection and wish the best for our beloved state during the next four years,” Schmidt wrote.

Delayed election result for Laura Kelly

As of midday on Nov. 9, Kelly led Schmidt by about 14,000 votes out of more than 975,000 counted. But there are more than 29,000 ballots mailed to voters but not returned, and no estimate yet on provisional ballots, which could number in the thousands, said Bryan Caskey, the state’s elections supervisor.

Results are preliminary . Secretary of State Scott Schwab told reporters Tuesday results will not be certified until late this month. State law requires a buffer of three business days after the election for ballots to make their way through the mail, but because of Veterans Day, that deadline was extended until Monday, Schwab said.

Schmidt campaigned on policies that would restrict the rights of some transgender youth, part of a national trend of conservative politicians using anti-LGBTQ language to garner support from conservative voters. Twice in the past two years, Kelly’s veto was the only thing that stopped anti-trans policies from becoming law in Kansas.

Chris Mann not yet conceding AG race

Kris Kobach narrowly won the race for attorney general according to AP projections, resurrecting a political career once thought dead after back-to-back electoral defeats in 2018 and 2020.

Cheered on by supporters holding signs with the message “Sue Joe Biden,” Kobach celebrated his return to public office on election night, citing none of the hesitations Schmidt mentioned moments before in declaring the race over.

“I don’t care who you are or where you come from, you gotta love a comeback story,” Kobach told supporters at the GOP election night watch party in Topeka.

Though his race through the general election was comparatively more sedate than past election cycles, Kobach’s speech at the watch party showed that he has not scaled back his ambitions.

“Tomorrow we begin the process of taking America back, and the Kansas attorney general’s office is going to be very directly involved in the process,” Kobach said. “(If) Joe Biden continues to violate the law, Kansas will lead the charge in taking him to court.”

Kobach said he would prioritize the same anti-trans policies Schmidt campaigned on, as well as judicial selection and addressing the fentanyl crisis.

As of Wednesday morning, challenger Chris Mann tweeted that the race was too close to call.

Mann labeled Kobach as a threat to democracy , citing Kobach’s history of pursuing unfounded and unproven claims of voter fraud and enforcement of laws that restricted voter access in ways later determined to be unconstitutional .

As of midday Wednesday, Mann trailed Kobach by more than 22,000 votes out of more than 965,000 counted.

There is no automatic recount in Kansas in the event of a close race, Caskey said Wednesday, but any candidate may request a recount — if they can afford it. Campaigns usually cover the cost of a recount, unless it falls within 0.5%, when the state may reimburse counties for recount costs. No candidates on the ballot currently face that close of a race, Caskey said.

The deadline to request a recount is Nov. 18.

All Kansas congressional delegates reelected

All five of Kansas’ congressional delegates who appeared on the ballot were reelected, including Republicans Sen. Jerry Moran, Rep. Jake LaTurner and Rep. Ron Estes.

Rep. Sharice Davids, a Democrat from Roeland Park, kept her seat after her district was redrawn to exclude the northern part of Wyandotte County, a Democratic stronghold. The redistricting process drew accusations of gerrymandering from Democrats and voting rights advocates, who unsuccessfully sued to have the districts redrawn .

The race received national attention as northeast Kansas — Johnson County in particular — has become more politically competitive in recent years.

Further downballot: Amendments and judges

A constitutional amendment that restricts the options counties have to select sheriffs — or remove them from office — passed with more than 60% of the vote. Another amendment that would change checks and balances by giving the legislature the ability to overrule regulations issued by the executive branch is too close to call. As of midday Wednesday, “no” votes outnumbered “yes” votes by less than 6,000, before remaining provisional or mailed ballots could be counted.

All six of the state’s Supreme Court justices who appeared on the ballot were retained, keeping with years of precedent in which no judges have been ousted by voters since the system was implemented more than 60 years ago. Misleading mailers sent ahead of the election urged voters to vote against judges.

Preliminary numbers for state appellate court judges are not gathered by the secretary of state’s office, Caskey said. Those results will be available once certified results start to come in later this month.

The post Kansas election results: Laura Kelly, Kris Kobach projected to win, but many votes still to be counted appeared first on The Beacon .

Comments / 0

Related
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri legalized weed. What’s next?

Editor’s note: We have updated this story to reflect that St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones did not support Amendment 3. Missourians on Tuesday voted to legalize recreational marijuana use, create measures for equity in the state’s new distribution system and expunge some nonviolent marijuana offenses. By passing Amendment 3, they joined voters in Maryland to […] The post Missouri legalized weed. What’s next? appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri votes to increase KC’s police budget despite local voters’ wishes

The Kansas City Police Department will see a budget increase in spite of Kansas City voters’ wishes, following a statewide vote on Constitutional Amendment 4 on Nov. 8. Within the Kansas City Election Board’s jurisdiction — the part of Kansas City located in Jackson County — 61% of voters opposed the amendment, with all precincts […] The post Missouri votes to increase KC’s police budget despite local voters’ wishes appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

What’s in store for Kansas City if Eric Schmitt is Missouri’s next U.S. senator?

How how Schmitt would represent all parts of the state if he is elected is a question mark for some and a worry for others who perceive Schmitt as being openly hostile toward Democratic-leaning areas while he was attorney general. The post What’s in store for Kansas City if Eric Schmitt is Missouri’s next U.S. senator? appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Changes to checks and balances: What these constitutional amendments could mean for Kansas

Kansans may have seen postcards in their mailbox, videos in their Facebook feed or commercials on television admonishing voters to support House Concurrent Resolution 5014, a proposed constitutional amendment listed on the November ballot as Constitutional Question 1.  But while the ads are long on platitudes, they’re short on specifics, leaving many Kansas voters to […] The post Changes to checks and balances: What these constitutional amendments could mean for Kansas appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot

The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information? When do I vote in the Kansas […] The post Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Who spent what: Missouri’s campaign finance reports, from U.S. Senate to the campaign for legal weed

Eric Schmitt spent nearly $20,000 at Mar-a-Lago while pursuing his bid to be Missouri’s next U.S. senator. Proponents for legal weed spent six figures on legal fees. And a GOP challenger for Emanuel Cleaver’s seat in the U.S. Congress raised a mere $33. Those are some of the nuggets included in new Missouri campaign finance […] The post Who spent what: Missouri’s campaign finance reports, from U.S. Senate to the campaign for legal weed appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

These two Kansas City Northland races could make a dent in the Missouri legislature’s power balance

In Kansas City’s Northland, the growing population is becoming younger and more diverse. Democrats are hoping to capitalize on those changes as they try to whittle away at GOP supermajorities in the Missouri legislature. Competitive races in the 12th and 14th state House districts are presenting opportunities to hold on to one seat and flip […] The post These two Kansas City Northland races could make a dent in the Missouri legislature’s power balance appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Live in KC, Independence or Lee’s Summit? Here are your Jackson County Legislature candidates

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the county executive’s ability to vote in the Jackson County legislature. Some of the races for the Jackson County Legislature were decided in the August primary election, and one district’s incumbent is running unopposed. But voters in three legislative districts will see a […] The post Live in KC, Independence or Lee’s Summit? Here are your Jackson County Legislature candidates appeared first on The Beacon.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Who are the Kansas judges on the November ballot?

Elections for high-profile judicial positions like state Supreme Court justices get a lot of attention, and for good reason. The court issues consequential decisions on fundamental questions of democracy, like redistricting and abortion rights, so there’s a lot at stake.  But nearly everyone who interacts with the courts only ever does so at the trial […] The post Who are the Kansas judges on the November ballot? appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas City, MO
949
Followers
326
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Beacon is an online news outlet focused on in-depth journalism in the public interest. It launched in 2020 and is part of The Beacon, a regional nonprofit news network serving Kansas and Missouri. Our reporting centers issues in local government, health care, education, economics, environment and civic engagement.

 https://www.thebeacon.media

Comments / 0

Community Policy