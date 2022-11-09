Read full article on original website
Cubs' batting streaks other than hits, homers
You may know that Jerome Walton had the longest hitting streak by a Cub in the Modern Era: 31 games, in 1989. You may even know that only 3 Cubs ever hit home runs in 5 straight games: Hack Wilson (1928), Ryne Sandberg (1989) and Sammy Sosa (1998). But it's...
Cubs' odd recent winning rate by runs scored
The more runs a team scores, the more likely it is to win. During the 2022 regular season, these were the combined winning percentages of all teams when they scored each specific number of runs:. 1: .084. 2: .262. 3: .372. 4: .590. 5: .677. 6: .762. 7: .797. 8:...
The Cubs outright David Bote, Franmil Reyes, Alec Mills off the 40-man roster
As you know if you have read my 2022-23 MLB offseason calendar, the deadline for teams to add prospects to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft is next Tuesday, November 15. In advance of that, today the Cubs made several roster moves:. That keeps several...
Pete Rose still wants into the Hall of Fame, so he wrote Rob Manfred an apology
Pete Rose, as you know, has been banned from consideration for induction into the Hall of Fame for decades due to his admission that he bet on games in which his Reds were involved, while he was managing the team. He’s made several efforts to get this ban rescinded, most...
In appreciation of Alec Mills
In portions of five seasons for the Chicago Cubs, Alec Mills made 66 appearances (39 starts). He posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.320 WHIP and struck out 209 in 253 innings. All of that was worth a grand total of 0.3 bWAR, so essentially Mills was a replacement level pitcher. He was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa Thursday and elected free agency.
Baseball history unpacked, November 11
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Twenty-five Cubs minor leaguers elect free agency, including Alec Mills
It was said of Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer, when they were the tandem running the Cubs from 2012-20, that they worked together well and often thought the same way. They’d been together for several years in Boston, too. Since Hoyer has taken over as Cubs President of Baseball...
Cub Tracks says hmm
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There are a lot of trial balloons floating around out there, kept aloft by...
Cubs free agent target: Corey Kluber
Bruce Levine posted this article yesterday stating the Cubs were interested in José Abreu and Corey Kluber. We’ve already covered Abreu here, so let’s take a look at Kluber. Levine writes:. Right-hander Corey Kluber, 36, is on the Cubs’ radar, sources said. He was 10-10 with a...
Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front...
Outside The Confines: Hot stove warming
The baseball offseason is always a time when there’s little else to pay attention to aside from the wheeling, dealing, and trading that goes on with teams. You can usually get a pretty good idea of whether a team hopes to contend, or will be satisfied with a “rebuild” based on who they are willing to part with, and who they are willing to pay for.
We are getting closer to an automated ball-strike system in MLB
Many people have been clamoring for an automated ball-strike system in Major League Baseball (the so-called “robot ump”) and things have been edging in that direction. An ABS has been tested in some of the lower levels of the minor leagues and in the independent/MLB partner Atlantic League over the last couple of years, and now that sort of testing will be expanded in 2023:
