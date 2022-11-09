ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' batting streaks other than hits, homers

You may know that Jerome Walton had the longest hitting streak by a Cub in the Modern Era: 31 games, in 1989. You may even know that only 3 Cubs ever hit home runs in 5 straight games: Hack Wilson (1928), Ryne Sandberg (1989) and Sammy Sosa (1998). But it's...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' odd recent winning rate by runs scored

The more runs a team scores, the more likely it is to win. During the 2022 regular season, these were the combined winning percentages of all teams when they scored each specific number of runs:. 1: .084. 2: .262. 3: .372. 4: .590. 5: .677. 6: .762. 7: .797. 8:...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

In appreciation of Alec Mills

In portions of five seasons for the Chicago Cubs, Alec Mills made 66 appearances (39 starts). He posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.320 WHIP and struck out 209 in 253 innings. All of that was worth a grand total of 0.3 bWAR, so essentially Mills was a replacement level pitcher. He was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa Thursday and elected free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, November 11

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks says hmm

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. There are a lot of trial balloons floating around out there, kept aloft by...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Corey Kluber

Bruce Levine posted this article yesterday stating the Cubs were interested in José Abreu and Corey Kluber. We’ve already covered Abreu here, so let’s take a look at Kluber. Levine writes:. Right-hander Corey Kluber, 36, is on the Cubs’ radar, sources said. He was 10-10 with a...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks stands in the hourglass

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. I am assuming you’re up on the roster moves, reported elsewhere on the front...
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Outside The Confines: Hot stove warming

The baseball offseason is always a time when there’s little else to pay attention to aside from the wheeling, dealing, and trading that goes on with teams. You can usually get a pretty good idea of whether a team hopes to contend, or will be satisfied with a “rebuild” based on who they are willing to part with, and who they are willing to pay for.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

We are getting closer to an automated ball-strike system in MLB

Many people have been clamoring for an automated ball-strike system in Major League Baseball (the so-called “robot ump”) and things have been edging in that direction. An ABS has been tested in some of the lower levels of the minor leagues and in the independent/MLB partner Atlantic League over the last couple of years, and now that sort of testing will be expanded in 2023:

Comments / 0

Community Policy