Read full article on original website
Related
Correction- Manchester Hires 2nd Water & Sewer Director in past 30 days; Also New Finance Director Named
Phil Miller who has been the Wartrace Utility Superintendent has been hired as the new director of the Manchester City Water and Sewer Department. Miller was the only applicant interviewed during a work session. He was the only applicant interviewed during a work session that preceded the meeting. Miller has...
wgnsradio.com
5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"
(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma
Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule
The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
Drug Bust at Sewanee Elementary School
Franklin County School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students this morning at Sewanee Elementary. A delivery truck entered onto the property to make a produce delivery. SRO Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the delivery truck as it drove past him. SRO Alexander spoke to the delivery driver and the driver confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
WSMV
Commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal loses re-election bid
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lisa Garramone, the commissioner at the center of a ticket-fixing scandal, exposed by WSMV4 Investigates, lost her bid for re-election Tuesday night. Garramone came in third (2,311 votes), behind new commissioners Kate Cortner (2,535 votes) and Jessica Salamida (2,777 votes). The vote comes as Williamson County...
WKRN
8th grader charged after Warren County threat
Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill
This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Beats Moore County, 56-21
McKenzie, Tenn.–The McKenzie Rebels also were victorious over Moore County 56-21 and will host the winner of Fayetteville and Dresden. Fayetteville had the lead in the fourth quarter. McKenzie only took 26 plays to amass 417 yards of offense and 56 points. Moore County had 76 plays for 350 yards but could only muster 350 yards of offense and 21 points.
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
actionnews5.com
Defense attorney explains Tenn. Secretary of State’s ‘bare minimum’ DUI sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re getting a first look at the night Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence this past summer. The entire incident was caught on camera. Hargett was arrested back in June after leaving the Bonnaroo music festival while intoxicated in...
WKRN
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
Eighth grader charged after Warren County school threat, authorities say
A student was arrested on Thursday in connection with a threat made against a Warren County school.
fox17.com
Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
WKRN
Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin County
Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin …. Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin County. TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord...
radio7media.com
THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2
According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
1029thebuzz.com
Murfreesboro Lottery Player Won $800,000!
A very lucky resident in The Boro played the “Tennessee Cash” game and won $800k!!. The winning ticket was bought at Publix located at 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The prize has yet to be claimed, so the big winner’s identity continues to be unknown.
travellemming.com
19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)
Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0