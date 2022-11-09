ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnsradio.com

5 RCS Students In Contention for "Mr. Football"

(Rutherford County, TN) There's alot of local high school football talent, and that's proven with five Rutherford County School football players being nominated as semifinalists for the Mr. Football Award, a TSSAA award sponsored by the Tennessee Titans which recognizes Tennessee’s best high school football players. Division I Class...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Another School Threat, this time in Tullahoma

Tuesday morning, Tullahoma High School administration was made aware of a potential threat against the school. In an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a soft lockdown as Tullahoma Police and school administration performed a thorough safety check throughout the campus. After the investigation, no credible evidence of...
TULLAHOMA, TN
franklinis.com

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule

The Factory at Franklin Announces Upcoming Events Schedule. Activities, Entertainment, Events, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Shopping, Visit. The Historic Property to Host Southern Men’s Showcase, Made South Holiday Market, American Policy Christmas in America, Brightstone Christmas Program & White Cane Day. FRANKLIN, Tenn., (November...
FRANKLIN, TN
Drug Bust at Sewanee Elementary School

Franklin County School Resource Officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students this morning at Sewanee Elementary. A delivery truck entered onto the property to make a produce delivery. SRO Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the delivery truck as it drove past him. SRO Alexander spoke to the delivery driver and the driver confirmed that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle.
SEWANEE, TN
WKRN

8th grader charged after Warren County threat

Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is part of the approximately 1% of WWII American veterans still alive today, and the Bellevue community showed his sacrifice was cause for celebration on Veterans Day. Nashville sees slight decrease in overdose deaths; …. There...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

5 Places to Shop Local for Holiday Gifts in Spring Hill

This year, Small Business Saturday falls on November 26. The event was started by American Express in 2010 because the company knows small business is the core of economic success in communities large and small all across the country. It was promoted on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. By the following year, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and it was picked up in all 50 states. It is now a significant part of holiday shopping over the Thanksgiving weekend.
SPRING HILL, TN
radionwtn.com

McKenzie Beats Moore County, 56-21

McKenzie, Tenn.–The McKenzie Rebels also were victorious over Moore County 56-21 and will host the winner of Fayetteville and Dresden. Fayetteville had the lead in the fourth quarter. McKenzie only took 26 plays to amass 417 yards of offense and 56 points. Moore County had 76 plays for 350 yards but could only muster 350 yards of offense and 21 points.
MCKENZIE, TN
WKRN

Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers

Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin County

Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin …. Drugs found in school delivery truck in Franklin County. TDOT warns road maintenance will suffer if new funding …. The rise of electric and fuel-efficient cars could mean a bumpy drive for all Tennesseans. 39th Country Christmas tree lighting at Gaylord...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS OVER THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY WEEKEND. CHECKPOINTS WILL TAKE PLACE IN MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD, IN WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 114 AT THE 2.9 MILE MARKER AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin Christmas celebration set for Dec. 2

According to a city news release, festivities begin at 6 p.m. with performances beginning at 6:40 p.m. and the tree lighting expected to take place at 7:15 p.m. Headliner Matthew West is the current American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year, the KLOVE Male Artist of the Year and Nashville Songwriters Association International Songwriter/Artist of the year.
FRANKLIN, TN
1029thebuzz.com

Murfreesboro Lottery Player Won $800,000!

A very lucky resident in The Boro played the “Tennessee Cash” game and won $800k!!. The winning ticket was bought at Publix located at 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The prize has yet to be claimed, so the big winner’s identity continues to be unknown.
MURFREESBORO, TN
travellemming.com

19 Best Things to Do in Franklin TN (in 2022)

Just a short drive from Nashville, there are some great things to do in Franklin Tennessee. Whether you’re just in Franklin for a day or staying here for longer, your schedule will be as packed as you want it to be. Franklin is home to many historic buildings, a...
FRANKLIN, TN
