MTC to allocate $85 million in state, federal funding to transit coordination projects

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. A local measure to fund grants for individual San Francisco public schools was overwhelmingly passed by voters, according to unofficial election results. Proposition G will provide $60 million a year...
Valley Water praises ‘dramatic increase’ in conservation, but warns more work needed
Amid rainy weather this week, a South Bay water agency cautioned that the state is still in a severe drought and residents should continue to restrict water usage to meet conservation goals. According to the most recent drought report from the Santa Clara Valley Water District, Santa Clara County’s water...
Golden Gate Park’s JFK Drive will stay closed to vehicle traffic as SF voters approve Prop. I
More than 61 percent of San Francisco voters rejected Proposition I — a measure that would have reopened John F. Kennedy Drive to vehicles — according to unofficial election results on Tuesday night. Prop. I would have made the 1.5-mile stretch of JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park...
Sausalito voters appear to reject Measure K, an effort to legalize retail cannabis sales
A ballot measure that sought to allow Sausalito’s first retail cannabis dispensary appears to be losing by a wide margin in Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial election results. Measure K, an initiative penned by principals from the canna-biz Otter Brands LLC and placed on the ballot after the...
Walnut Creek: Incumbents Francois and Silva re-elected to City Council by wide margins
Walnut Creek residents apparently like their city council, re-electing Mayor Matt Francois and Councilmember Cindy Silva by wide margins Tuesday. Francois, a land-use lawyer who has been on the council since 2018, finished first with 36.6 percent of the vote. Silva, who was first elected in 2006 and served as mayor three times, was re-elected with 33.4 percent.
Bay Area awaits election results following day with few hiccups aside from the weather
The polls have officially closed in California and votes are now being tallied for a number of closely watched races across the state. The inclement weather didn’t appear to dampen enthusiasm for Tuesday’s election as early voter turnout in parts of the Bay Area met or slightly exceeded expectations.
Ramachandran declares victory in race for Sheng Thao’s District 4 Oakland council seat
Janani Ramachandran declared victory Thursday in the race for the District 4 seat on the Oakland City Council. Current District 4 councilmember and council president pro tem Sheng Thao must give up her seat because she chose to run for mayor. Unofficial results last updated Thursday afternoon show Ramachandran with...
Pittsburg council newcomers Adams, Lopez join incumbent Scales-Preston on board
Pittsburg will have a new look on the City Council for at least the next couple of years. With Mayor Holland White and Councilmember Merl Craft both deciding not to run again, only incumbent Vice Mayor Shanelle Scales-Preston won re-election Tuesday night, with 26.4 percent of the vote. Joining her...
Gillmor clings to 166-vote lead over Becker in battle for another term as Santa Clara mayor
Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor appears on track to be reelected by fewer than 200 votes. With all precincts in the city reporting as of Wednesday afternoon, Gillmor held a tenuous 50.5 percent to 49.5 percent lead over Santa Clara City Councilman Anthony Becker, with the two separated by only 166 votes.
In tight San Jose mayor’s race, Matt Mahan holds narrow lead over Cindy Chavez
SAN JOSE COUNCILMEMBER Matt Mahan has emerged as the frontrunner in the highly-anticipated and competitive San Jose mayor’s race. With 49 percent of total ballots counted Tuesday night, Mahan leads with 51.7 percent of the vote. Chavez remains close with 48.2 percent. There are 4,630 votes between the two candidates.
Three compete for San Ramon mayor’s office; two City Council districts also up for grabs
The top three finishers in San Ramon’s last mayoral race are squaring off again on Tuesday. City Councilmember Sabina Zafar and Dr. Dinesh Govindarao are hoping for different results this time. Unfortunately for them, they are facing as much of a household name as there can be in San...
As students return to in-person learning, expulsions rising in East San Jose schools
EXPULSIONS ARE ON the rise in one of San Jose’s largest school districts, another symptom of post-pandemic education. The East Side Union High School District had an uptick in expulsions last school year. As schools contend with the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student behavior, the district is ensuring students who face expulsion have clear paths to reentry, officials said at a recent board meeting.
Two planning commissioners poised to win seats on Napa County Board of Supervisors
Two planning commissioners, Joelle Gallagher and Anne Cottrell, appear to lead the races for Napa County’s District 1 and 3 seats on the Board of Supervisors, according to initial results from Tuesday’s election. Gallagher was facing Suzanne Besu Truchard in a runoff for the District 1 supervisor seat....
San Mateo County supervisors take initial step toward creating sheriff oversight panel
For the first time, San Mateo County supervisors publicly discussed possibilities to establish an oversight committee for the county Sheriff’s Office. The County Attorney’s Office and Fixin’ San Mateo County, a local grassroots organization advocating for Sheriff’s Office oversight, gave presentations during the supervisors’ Nov. 1 meeting on the possible models and benefits of oversight, followed by comments from the board and the public.
Assembly District 15: Mullin holds early lead over Canepa in race to succeed Jackie Speier
California Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin appears to be headed to Congress, holding a sizable lead in the initial results of Tuesday’s election to replace long-time Democratic stalwart Jackie Speier in her District 15 seat representing the Peninsula and parts of San Francisco. Mullin had nearly 58 percent...
With most of California in extreme drought, one city has declared an end to fire season
Santa Rosa Fire Department officials have declared an end to the 2022 wildfire season they said began five months ago. “While conditions around the region and state vary, locally, Santa Rosa has received enough beneficial rainfall, with more forecasted this week, to significantly reduce the threat of fires in the community,” according to the department’s Nov. 7 announcement.
Drug take back event in San Jose collects more than 200 pounds of medications
More than 200 pounds of medications were collected at the end of last month during the “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, hospital officials said. The Oct. 29 event aligned with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take...
Record-setting jackpot: $2B Powerball ticket sold in SoCal; San Francisco player bags $1.1M
The winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Southern California, and one of three tickets worth $1.1 million was sold in the Bay Area, California Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket for Monday’s record haul — the largest in U.S. history, was sold at Joe’s Service...
Loren Taylor leads pack of Oakland mayor hopefuls with ranked-choice results pending
City Councilmember Loren Taylor has the most first-choice votes in the race for Oakland mayor, according to preliminary results released early Wednesday, but results based on the city’s ranked-choice voting system have yet to be tabulated. In ranked-choice voting, the candidate who gets a majority of the votes wins....
Canepa appears headed for victory in race for San Joaquin Co.’s 2nd supervisor district
Stockton City Council member Paul Canepa has the lead against the city’s former vice mayor Elbert Holman Jr. in Tuesday’s election to represent District 2 on the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, according to the county’s unofficial election results. Holman and Canepa, both natives of the...
