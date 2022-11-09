ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynews4.com

Crews knock down fire in unoccupied Spanish Springs home

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. Authorities say the fire appeared to start from stove in an unoccupied home at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd on Nov. 11.
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects

Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City

CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend

Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Reno Friday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Veterans Day parade will take over the streets of downtown Reno on Friday. The parade will start on the Virginia Street Bridge at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 and will end at the intersection of 5th and Virginia streets.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond

Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Friday update: Latest 2022 General Election update from Carson City

Https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/2022/nov/11/friday-updates-2022-statewide-preliminary-general-election-results/. On Friday, Carson City Clerk Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt released a document showing that more than 130 people in Carson City needed to cure their signatures by Monday’s deadline. That list is available at https://www.carson.org/government/departments-a-f/clerk-recorder/elections-department. Carson City results. CARSON CITY RESULTS THROUGH 5 P.M. FRIDAY ARE BELOW. The current...
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
RENO, NV
Live Design

Anolis Helps Spread Romanza In Reno

The unique ambience, smells, tastes and cultural whiffs of traditional Italy and its beautiful Tuscany region can be exquisitely sampled by lucky diners delving into the fine cuisine offered at the Romanza restaurant in Reno, Nevada, USA. Part of the exclusive Peppermill Resort Hotel & Spa property, the whole Romanza...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno tattoo shop honoring veterans with free custom artwork

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Marked Studios is celebrating Veterans Day by giving away free ink as part of their 8th annual free tattoo day. The event celebrates active duty and retired veterans. Local artists are dedicating their entire day to honor man and women in uniform...
RENO, NV
rosevilletoday.com

Reno Christmas Wonderland: Baby, it’s Cold Outside!

RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 25. This notable family-friendly holiday spectacular will be complete with stunning glitzy costumes, festive thematic decor, new numbers and choreography along with performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole!
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

All welcome to NIA Thanksgiving service

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All people are invited to the free Nevada Interfaith Association Thanksgiving service. This is a northern Nevada tradition that has gone uninterrupted for 37 years even during the pandemic. The evening will include a worship service, prayer, and music from a variety of faith traditions. The...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Marked Studios offering free tattoos to veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marked Studios is offering free tattoos for veterans on Veterans Day. Marked Studios is hosting the event, but tattoo artists from Lasting Dose, Can I Play With Madness Tattoo, and more are donating their time for tattooing. This is the 8th time Marked Studios will hold...
RENO, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

UNR food pantry sees huge uptick in students seeking healthy options

11-10-2022 — A new UNR report shows the on campus food pantry Pack Provisions has seen a 5,000% increase in visits since gathering data in 2016. Marissa Moran, a graduate student at the University of Nevada Reno, is one of 258 students that relies on Pack Provisions to keep herself feed.
RENO, NV

