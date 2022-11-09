Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynews4.com
Crews knock down fire in unoccupied Spanish Springs home
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue crews knocked down a house fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. Authorities say the fire appeared to start from stove in an unoccupied home at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd on Nov. 11.
2news.com
Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects
Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
mynews4.com
Car crashes into RTC bus off South McCarran causing lane closures
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department (RPD) is asking the public to avoid the area of South McCarran between Equity Avenue and Capital Blvd. due to a crash involving a car and an RTC bus. According to RPD, at approximately 6:17 p.m., a...
Mountain Democrat
Big rig recovery takes days in snowstorm crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — An 18-wheel semi-truck that crashed near Emerald Bay in a snowstorm Nov. 2 did not have tire chains installed, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were reported but it took tow truck operators more than two days to pull the big rig from the steep slope below Highway 89.
mynews4.com
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
2news.com
Inside Slider To Bring More Snow This Weekend
Location and the track of the low can make a huge difference on how much snow falls in the Truckee Meadows versus the mountains. When the low comes from the north and slides into Nevada, it gives the Reno area a better chance at snow opposed to when the low comes from the west.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe sets cold temp record; More snow possible this weekend
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi-day snowstorm that moved out earlier this week left record-breaking cold temperatures behind, and a bit more winter weather may be on the way this weekend. South Lake Tahoe set a cold temperature record on Thursday when the thermometer dropped to 2 degrees...
mynews4.com
Annual Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Reno Friday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The annual Veterans Day parade will take over the streets of downtown Reno on Friday. The parade will start on the Virginia Street Bridge at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 and will end at the intersection of 5th and Virginia streets.
2news.com
Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond
Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
Nevada Appeal
Friday update: Latest 2022 General Election update from Carson City
Https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/2022/nov/11/friday-updates-2022-statewide-preliminary-general-election-results/. On Friday, Carson City Clerk Recorder Aubrey Rowlatt released a document showing that more than 130 people in Carson City needed to cure their signatures by Monday’s deadline. That list is available at https://www.carson.org/government/departments-a-f/clerk-recorder/elections-department. Carson City results. CARSON CITY RESULTS THROUGH 5 P.M. FRIDAY ARE BELOW. The current...
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's hospital in Reno closing maternity ward immediately
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center's Maternal Child Health Services (MCH) has closed, the hospital announced Friday evening. According to the hospital, they have made the difficult decision to close the program after careful evaluation. Declining birth rates, staffing realignments, and limitations...
Live Design
Anolis Helps Spread Romanza In Reno
The unique ambience, smells, tastes and cultural whiffs of traditional Italy and its beautiful Tuscany region can be exquisitely sampled by lucky diners delving into the fine cuisine offered at the Romanza restaurant in Reno, Nevada, USA. Part of the exclusive Peppermill Resort Hotel & Spa property, the whole Romanza...
mynews4.com
Reno tattoo shop honoring veterans with free custom artwork
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Marked Studios is celebrating Veterans Day by giving away free ink as part of their 8th annual free tattoo day. The event celebrates active duty and retired veterans. Local artists are dedicating their entire day to honor man and women in uniform...
rosevilletoday.com
Reno Christmas Wonderland: Baby, it’s Cold Outside!
RENO, Nev. – THE ROW announces the return of “Christmas Wonderland” in the Eldorado Showroom, beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with performances through Sunday, Dec. 25. This notable family-friendly holiday spectacular will be complete with stunning glitzy costumes, festive thematic decor, new numbers and choreography along with performances from the highest kicking chorus girls found on this side of the North Pole!
KOLO TV Reno
All welcome to NIA Thanksgiving service
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All people are invited to the free Nevada Interfaith Association Thanksgiving service. This is a northern Nevada tradition that has gone uninterrupted for 37 years even during the pandemic. The evening will include a worship service, prayer, and music from a variety of faith traditions. The...
mynews4.com
Florence Drake Elementary 5th grader awarded student of the month
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The future is bright for Florence Drake Elementary fifth grader Emily Ruiz. She has been selected out of the entire Washoe County School District as the student of the month. The fifth-grader is involved in soccer, loves to read fiction books...
KOLO TV Reno
Marked Studios offering free tattoos to veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Marked Studios is offering free tattoos for veterans on Veterans Day. Marked Studios is hosting the event, but tattoo artists from Lasting Dose, Can I Play With Madness Tattoo, and more are donating their time for tattooing. This is the 8th time Marked Studios will hold...
cwlasvegas.com
Lombardo talks election safety, Sisolak admits security concerns forced him to miss parade
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Gov. Steve Sisolak missed the Carson City "Nevada Day" parade on Saturday, Republicans jumped on the opportunity to criticize him. On Twitter, Team Lombardo, an account associated with Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo’s campaign, wrote, "Steve Sisolak didn’t show up to Carson City today just like he’s failed to show up for Nevadans for the past four years."
mynews4.com
UNR food pantry sees huge uptick in students seeking healthy options
11-10-2022 — A new UNR report shows the on campus food pantry Pack Provisions has seen a 5,000% increase in visits since gathering data in 2016. Marissa Moran, a graduate student at the University of Nevada Reno, is one of 258 students that relies on Pack Provisions to keep herself feed.
