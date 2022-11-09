Read full article on original website
Why Carvana stock dropped 97% in the past year as the auto resale success story became a used-car clunker
Not too long ago, Carvana was hailed as one of the great success stories of the pandemic era. But its fortunes have soured in 2022. Shares in the online used-car retailer have plummeted by around 50% since it reported lackluster earnings on Thursday. And over the last year, 98% of the company's market value has evaporated.
Autos giant Renault is betting the market for gasoline cars will continue to grow
Renault's focus on the internal combustion engine comes at a time when some big economies are looking to move away from vehicles that use fossil fuels. Such targets have become a major talking point within the automotive industry. Speaking to CNBC, Renault CFO Thierry Pieton seeks to explain some of...
US Debt In Focus, M&S Fashion Sales Rebound While Next Scoops Up Made.com
US debt ceiling looms as political gridlock is expected after mid-term elections. Ron DeSantis win by a large margin switches focus on Republican Presidential nominee race. Inflation still the focus for investors ahead of Thursday’s US CPI reading. China’s inflation rate falls more sharply than expected as economy falters...
Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Coupang shot up more than 25% but these moves are not irregular. The company reported Q3 results and a profit that got investors excited. Analyst sentiment is firming but the price target is not and that may weigh on the action. If you are wondering what Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is and...
Mullen Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:MULN): An EV Gamble Worth Taking
Mullen Automotive is one of many electric vehicle makers, but the company differentiates itself with sleek, powerful cars. There’s certainly no guarantee that Mullen stock will get into the fast lane, but a spate of encouraging news developments suggest multi-bagger potential. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is an ambitious startup...
The 10 Most Affordable Cars in the U.S.
Supply chain issues in the auto market have hurt dealers and car buyers this year, with prices. Dealers often have few vehicles, and the small number they get often go to customers within days. Manufacturers have shuttered assembly lines, and their bottom lines have been affected. In addition to car shortage, another new wrinkle for […]
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
Auto sales ‘overshoot’ will make it impossible to prevent the worst effects of climate change
Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, and other major automakers are on track to sell 400 million more diesel and petrol vehicles than is feasible to stave off the worst effects of climate change, Greenpeace Germany concludes in a new report. Transportation currently makes up a quarter of fuel-related greenhouse gas emissions globally,...
World’s biggest carmakers to build 400m more vehicles than 1.5C climate target will allow
The world’s biggest carmakers plan to build about 400m more diesel and petrol cars than what is sustainable to contain global heating, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), the University of Applied Sciences of the Industry in Bergisch Gladbach and Greenpeace Germany compared the rate at which the world needed to embrace zero-emissions vehicles with the rate at which major car companies were planning to produce various models.
As Interest Rates Hit A Fresh High, Where Are Investors Parking Their Cash?
Much like the months before, November has been off to a rocky start as the Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points, pushing up the bank’s benchmark lending rate to the 3.75% – 4.0% range. This move comes ahead of the central bank‘s commitment to tame rampant running inflation which hit a fresh high back in June 2022 of 9.1%.
Hyundai converts core Kia plant to mass-produce EVs spearheading European campaign
The Hyundai Motor Group announced it will mass-produce battery electric vehicles at Kia Autoland Slovakia, one of the automaker’s core plants, kicking off its European EV campaign. Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles are currently built at full-scale production at its EV factory in Indonesia and at a joint facility...
Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
Neurocrine Biosciences came within a penny of Tuesday’s all-time high of $125.99 before pulling back. The company’s treatment for a disorder called tardive dyskinesia, which accounts for nearly all the company’s revenue, came in higher than expected. The stock is up 15.33% in the past month. In...
Apple Make Over $3K In Seconds! Find Out How Much The World’s Richest Companies Make Per Second
Since you’ve opened this article, Apple has made around $18K – that’s in just 10 seconds!. Tipalti have analyzed factors such as annual profit to a concise breakdown revealing how much the world’s richest companies make every second. 2022 Iconoclast Summit: Greg Lippmann Says Propped-Up Businesses...
Is It Legal for Robinhood to Block Stocks?
When it comes to stocks, everyone wants to know if they can trust the platform they’re using. Robinhood has been a popular option for those looking for a commission-free way to invest. Still, there have been some recent concerns about whether or not the company can legally block certain stocks from being traded on its platform. So, can Robinhood legally block stocks?
Global EV Sales Rise 62% in the First Half of 2022
Global sales of electric vehicles rose sharply year over year in the first half of this year. By the end of the year, nearly 27 million EVs on the world's roads and highways.
UK Consumers Not Prepared For Inflation
Inflation levels are skyrocketing, wage growth is stagnant and consumer confidence is approaching a three-decade low. Despite heaps of evidence showing that rising inflation is going to result in a grim future, many consumers are resisting any spending changes to deal with the changing times to come. Global management consultancy...
VinFast To Show New Electric SUVs At 2022 LA Auto Show
VinFast has announced it will return to the 2022 LA Auto Show later this month. The Vietnamese car company, which plans to sell the VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs in America, will offer showgoers a chance to get up close and personal with the models above and its smaller models.
Future Ford EV Will Get Company To 600K Production Run Rate
With a hefty investment of $50 billion, Ford is aiming to quickly ramp up its EV production over the coming years, doubling its current capacity and reaching 600,000 units in 2024 before ballooning to two million by 2026. The automaker previously revealed that this figure will include 270,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, and 150,000 E-Transit vans, but the remaining 30,000 units were a bit of a mystery – until now, that is, because Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine recently tweeted that a future Ford EV will make up that difference.
How To Meet Higher Customer Expectations With A Digital Transformation
The COVID-19 pandemic changed customer service, and one of the biggest changes is that customers have higher expectations. Companies that fail to meet them will quickly feel the fallout; one report shows that nearly three-fourths of shoppers will abandon a brand after three or fewer negative experiences. Now more than...
Auto freight rolling strong as economy hits the brakes
Chart of the Week: Motor Vehicles and Parts Carloads – USA, Outbound Tender Volume Index – Detroit SONAR: RTOMV.USA, OTVI.DTW. Freight volumes of automotive parts are still recovering as demand for many durable goods wanes. Is it sustainable?. Rail carloads for motor vehicles and parts averaged 11% higher...
