Democrats differ on whether changes are needed to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – While Republican lawmakers and the Illinois law enforcement are nearly unanimously opposed to the cashless bail provision set to go into effect Jan. 1 as part of the SAFE T Act, there are different opinions among Democrats on what needs to change. The Safety, Accountability,...
Despite economic pressures, Illinois business group optimistic about holiday sales
(The Center Square) – As the economy teeters on the edge of a possible recession, there is optimism about the upcoming holiday spending season. The National Retail Federation forecast calls for holiday retail sales during November and December to grow between 6% and 8% over last year to between $942.6 billion and $960.4 billion. Last year’s holiday sales grew more than 13% over 2020, shattering previous records.
"Celebration of Lights" In La Salle Opens
La Salle's “Celebration of Lights” went live about 5 Friday in Rotary Park on Troy Grove blacktop. At least 425 displays are part of this year's event. Hours are 5 – 9 weekdays and 5 – 10 Fridays and Saturdays. As Christmas draws closer, usually the...
Alcohol Allegedly Played A Role In La Salle Crash
A wreck on the east side of La Salle is being blamed on a drunken driver. Police and paramedics were called to Route 6 just east of Interstate 39 for a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. A car slammed into a semi. The car's driver, 18-year-old Aurora Reed of Oglesby was...
