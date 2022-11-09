ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
mansionglobal.com

Oceanfront House on Florida’s Amelia Island Sells for a Record $13.35 Million

An oceanfront house on Florida’s Amelia Island has sold for $13.35 million after being on the market for just over three months. Custom built in 2012 for healthcare entrepreneur Thomas Weldon as his primary residence, the home was listed for $15 million in July—the priciest listing on the market in the area at the time. It sold last week, making it the most expensive home sold in the state’s northeastern region, according to listing agents Joe Cutajar and James Miller with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.
FLORIDA STATE
KCBD

Extremely rare nickel sells for $4.2 million

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) - An auction house purchased the famed Walton 1913 Liberty Head Nickel. GreatCollections Coin Auctions announced it has acquired the famous coin for $4.2 million. According to the buyer, the coin “has one of the greatest stories to ever be told in U.S. numismatics” and is...
Mary Duncan

Married couple finds thousands of dollars in cash hidden inside wall of their new house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. The biggest windfall I ever received was a five thousand dollar inheritance from my grandmother when she died, and ever cent of it went to buying a new car. This happened when I was in my early twenties at a time when I really needed it, and as the years went on and the money didn’t exactly flow toward me with abundance, I thought about windfalls a lot.
The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...

