Cold Case Murder Suspect Arrested

Suspect in 1982 murder in Spokane arrested in California

SPD Major Crimes detectives working on a 40 year old cold case developed probable cause to arrest a man who now lives in Los Angeles, California. Detectives traveled to LA and on 10/27/22 joined LAPD officers in the arrest of 62 year old Tracy Sabron Pruitt on Fugitive charges. The arrest stems from a 1st Degree Murder warrant issued by Spokane County District Court on 10/14/22.

On 5/25/1982, a 58 year old Spokane businessman was found murdered in his South Hill home by his wife. Archie Rutherford suffered fatal stab wounds, a skull fracture, and was discovered with an electrical cord tied around his neck. Spokane Police investigated the murder but did not make any arrests. Pruitt was arrested in Ohio for an unrelated rape and robbery charge later that year. He was convicted for those crimes and spent 27 years in prison.

Pruitt remains in custody in California awaiting extradition. The extradition process may take several months to determine if and when the state of California will relinquish custody of Pruitt to Washington. The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is assisting in this effort.

SPD appreciates the assistance of the LAPD FBI Fugitive Task Force in apprehending Pruitt.