NCAA Div. III's winningest team of the 2000s may be the deepest it has been in recent years, and the Fighting Scots are seeking to reclaim the North Coast Athletic Conference championship and author another March to remember. Tough competition with up to nine games against teams ranked or receiving votes in the preseason D3hoops.com Top-25 Poll will challenge The College of Wooster men's basketball team, but with four starters returning, the Scots are more than armed with the tools to succeed.

WOOSTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO