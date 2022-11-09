Read full article on original website
S-C Math Team Tops in Division at Warrensburg
The Smith-Cotton High School Math Team finished first in Division II at the Warrensburg Math Relays held Saturday, Nov. 5, at Warrensburg High School. S-C also had the Top Senior, with Caleb Ehlers finishing first in Algebra (12), Physics (11-12), Complex Numbers (12), Advanced Topics (12) and Trig (Open); Top Junior, with Jacob Muin first in Algebra (11), Numbers and Set (Open) Graphing (11) and Geometry (12); and Top Freshman, with Gabriel Toderescu taking the honors in Geometry (9), Word Problems (9) and Algebra Equations (9).
Jingle on the Quad, Giving Tuesday, Join Array of Activities for UCM
A campus known for its outstanding traditions, the University of Central Missouri will launch Jingle on the Quad, a holiday lighting ceremony, along with other events highlighting the season Nov. 29–Dec 1. Giving Tuesday opens these festivities, followed by the Holiday Market, two evenings dedicated to the First Lady’s...
Area Veterans Honored by S-C JROTC
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program served breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium that started shortly after at 8:30. If you missed it, the ceremony is now viewable on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel. The theme was “Honoring...
The “Need To Knows” of Sedalia’s Veteran’s Day 2022
It's today! It's finally Veteran's Day. I'm sure there are a few things you'll want to know - things about the parade, what's open and closed, and I'll be happy to give you quick heads up right here. First of all, the actual celebrations. The big Veteran's Day Ceremony will...
Funeral Announcements for November 7, 2022
A celebration of life service for Donna Marie Weston, 77, of Sedalia, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. No services are planned at this time for James W....
S-C JROTC to Honor Vets With Breakfast, Ceremony, Parade
Smith-Cotton High School's JROTC program will serve breakfast to area Veterans this morning at 7:30 in the school cafeteria, followed by a ceremony in the gymnasium at 8:30. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Sedalia School District's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GrMoNP_5Uo. JROTC will also sponsor a Veteran's Day parade at...
Want A Winter Hike? Knob Noster State Park Has Holiday Event For You!
So as the weather slowly begins to get colder, perhaps taking a walk outdoors doesn't appeal as much to you as it would now. I took a brisk walk on the Katy Trail the other day and it felt great. But it may get too cold for some, and others will say "Bring It On!". If you are the latter, a popular Missouri state park has an event for you this Christmas season.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 10, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday afternoon, Officers responded to the 600 block of East 17th Street in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers met with all parties involved. The parties had settled down and separated. Investigation revealed that a fight broke out between families. Officers were unable to determine a primary aggressor. A 12 hour log was completed.
Vicki Hart Named This Month’s Central Bank of Sedalia Unsung Hero
This month's Unsung Hero is a person who works quite closely with kids in our area. Our Unsung Hero is Vicki Hart! She works closely with the Boys and Girls club, and has worked with them for fifteen years after she worked with Head Start. Her nominator, Debbie Fowler, had...
Balke Named SBW Woman of the Year
Sedalia Business Women President Robin Balke was named Woman of the Year during a public relations dinner held last night at the Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. Balke appeared genuinely surprised when her name was announced and some of her family members suddenly appeared at the club to help recognize her achievements.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Crashing in Henry County
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Kia Sorento, driven by Billy R. Stevens of Warsaw, was on Missouri 7 at Route C around 8:30 p.m, when Stevens failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a sign.
Holden Man Injured After Motorcycle Hits Deer
A Holden man was injured Wednesday night in a crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2022 southbound Suzuki motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Aaron D. Morrison of Holden, was on Route W at NW 100th Road (north of Kingsville) around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a deer in the roadway. This caused the deer to travel into the path of a northbound 2004 Mazda, driven by 18-year-old Edward J. Bartkowski of Kingsville. Morrison suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Holidays With Budweiser Clydesdales? Sounds Fun! Visit Warm Springs Ranch
The town of Boonville Missouri is only about 45 minutes away from Sedalia. It also happens to be the home of the Warm Springs Ranch. Have you been?. Warm Springs Ranch is the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales. Resting on 300-plus acres of rolling hills in the heart of Missouri, our state-of-the-art establishment will take your breath away.
Sedalia Woman Injured in One-vehicle Accident
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northwest 2006 Honda, driven by 59-year-old Gloria E. Carrillo of Sedalia, was at Tyson Foods, 19571 Whitfield Road around 7:45 a.m., when Carrillo swerved to miss debris in the roadway and ended up leaving the roadway and striking a ditch.
Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills
Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
2022 Christmas Light Contest Announced
Xi Beta Upsilon, chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, with the assistance of the Mayor and the City Council gas announced Sedalia's 42nd annual outdoor Christmas Light Contest. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third-place winners. Prize money will be $100 for first place, $50 for second place, and $25 for third place.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 8, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of November 5th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 1300 block of East Boonville Road in reference to a warrant service. Contact was made with Dale Lee Anson Jr., 31, of Sedalia. Anson had two active Pettis County warrants for his arrest. The warrants were Failure to Appear warrants on original charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and felony Assault in the 3rd Degree. Anson was placed under arrest and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a total bond of $12,500 cash or surety.
California Couple Killed in Moniteau County Crash
A California couple was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1988 Kenworth grain truck, driven by 26-year-old Benjamin A. Knipp of Tipton, was on US 50, west of Cross Lane Road (east of Tipton) just before 7 p.m., when Knipp started to make a left turn, when the Kenworth was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Richard E. Manning of California. Richard and his passenger, 74-year-old Mary L. Manning of California, were pronounced dead at the scene by Moniteau County Coroner Brad Friedmeyer at 7:35 p.m.
Columbia Man Arrested for Cocaine Possession
On Sunday morning, Sedalia Police observed a vehicle run a red light in the area of South Missouri Avenue and West Main Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of West Pettis Street near South Moniteau Avenue. During the course of the investigation, it was...
Republican Sawyer Fends Off Democratic Challenger Kempton
In the only contested race in Pettis County, incumbent Republican Phillip Sawyer held off Democratic challenger Sam Kempton for Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney on Tuesday. According to figures provided by Pettis County Election Authority Nick La Strada, Sawer garnered 65.67 percent, or 8519 votes, while Kempton secured 34.33 percent, or 4,454 votes.
