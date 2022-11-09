Read full article on original website
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade
The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
Hal Steinbrenner reveals Yankees’ Aaron Judge conversations as free agency begins
Hal Steinbrenner recently revealed that he’s had “positive” conversations with Aaron Judge since the season came to an end, per Bryan Hoch and Meredith Marakovits. “I have had more than one conversation with Aaron (Judge), since the season ended,” Steinbrenner said. “I’ll leave it at that. Very positive conversation.”
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard
Spencer Howard had difficulty staying in the rotation in 2022, in part due to injuries throughout the season. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. P Spencer Howard. Statistics for 2022: Howard went 2-4 with a 7.41...
Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards
After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win. The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA...
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting 3 of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Mets pick up Carlos Carrasco’s 2023 option
The Mets are picking up Carlos Carrasco’s $14 million option for 2023, per Billy Eppler. The move is an unsurprising one for a team with a lot of holes to plug in its rotation next season. Now, there will be one fewer slot to fill. Carrasco went 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA over 152 innings in 2022, striking out 152 batters and walking 41. Carrasco notably struggled against teams over .500, posting a 6.71 ERA in 52 1⁄3 innings against such teams. But his 2022 season still represented a rebound from his injury riddled 2021; he did suffer an oblique strain in August that cost him a few weeks, but was otherwise healthy.
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
RUMOR: Rangers fans will love latest Jacob deGrom update
The hot stove for MLB free agency is just beginning to heat up. With the Houston Astros officially being crowned as the World Series champions for the 2022 season, teams around the league are beginning to put together their plans for free agency and the offseason as a whole in their quest to win it all next season. If you are the Texas Rangers or a fan of the team, you have to love the latest update on star pitcher Jacob deGrom’s free agency.
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'
Reflecting on another year without a trip to the World Series, Steinbrenner said that he's disappointed with how New York's season ended
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Yankees, Cashman Should Part Ways
After another postseason exit at the hands of the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees find themselves at a crossroads. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman’s contract is up, and early indications suggest he will return. However, the team needs to look in the mirror and carefully consider whether Cashman should come back. The Yankees have failed to reach the World Series since their championship year of 2009. While they are a near-perennial playoff team, they lose for basically the same reason every year: their offense goes to bed in October. This suggests issues with roster construction, which should be blamed on the front office. Cashman is certainly capable of putting together a competitive roster, but it’s clear he’s not the person to get the Yankees over the hump. At this point, bringing on a fresh face as GM would set them up better for the future.
Jon Daniels Lands New Job
Former Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels is now a senior advisor to the Tampa Bay Rays, a move announced on Friday. Daniels, who spent 17 years in charge of baseball operations for the Rangers and 20 years with the organization, will now work with Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander.
