Related
fox13news.com
Pinellas County may turn an old school into affordable housing for teachers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Schools across the country are doing what they can to keep teachers, even building apartments, and Pinellas County Schools looks to do the same with an existing building to help its teachers. The old Tomlinson School building in St. Petersburg could be the next home for...
fox13news.com
Pasco County detective, therapy dog provides assistance to struggling veterans
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - It's not always easy to get veterans to open up about mental health issues, but a Pasco County detective and her four-legged companion help start the conversation. As part of the behavioral health intervention team, Pasco County Detective Victoria Tellier is called out to help...
observernews.net
Busciglio award recounts last dairy farm in Hillsborough County
For 67 years the Busciglio family milked cows in the Palm River-Clair Mel area, back when the industry in Hillsborough County was growing and thriving, and for decades the end to local dairy farming was nowhere in sight. On Nov. 3 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover, tribute was...
Pinellas County businesses preparing for Nicole
As Hurricane Nicole approaches, storm surge is a huge concern in parts of Pinellas County. In Tarpon Springs, business owners along the Anclote River are taking precautions to protect their storefronts.
fox13news.com
St. Pete to require landlords to give tenants notice in order to raise rent
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There’s some good news for renters in St. Petersburg. The St. Petersburg City Council approved an ordinance Thursday that requires landlords to tell tenants in advance if they plan to raise the rent. The city council in Tampa approved a similar measure in May. Specifically,...
Beach Beacon
Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area
Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
Mysuncoast.com
Sunshine Skyway Bridge still closed as Tropical Storm Nicole exits area
(WWSB) - Tropical Storm Nicole has caused a headache for drivers across Manatee, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. The bridge typically closes when winds hit around 40 MPH. The bridge closed early Thursday morning and is still closed hour later. Drivers have spoken to ABC7, stating that the bridge closure has...
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Pinellas County Schools to close ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
As school districts across the Tampa Bay area plan to shut their doors Thursday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole, parents in Pinellas County are left wondering if their local schools will follow suit.
Hillsborough County declares local state of emergency for Tropical Storm Nicole
Hillsborough County declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.
VIDEO: Cow runs loose on Hillsborough County road
A cow was spotted running loose in the area of Adamo Drive and Selmon Expressway.
wfla.com
Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
Why is St. Pete so busy this weekend? St. Pete Run Fest returns to downtown
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The streets of St. Petersburg will be packed with runners for the return of the annual St. Pete Run Fest this weekend. The Regenexx St. Pete Half marathon will be held Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the 10K, 5K, and kid's races are taking place on Saturday....
St. Pete passes law forcing landlords to give renters more notice of steep increases
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While most of us were just starting to dry out from tropical storm Nicole, St. Petersburg City Council members voted unanimously to approve a new tenant protection ordinance. The idea is to force landlords to give renters more advanced notice when it comes to rent...
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole
State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
observernews.net
Riverview founder Benjamin Moody stands tall in bronze
On grand display at the entrance to the much-anticipated Pebble Creek conservation park in Riverview is a statute of the town’s founder, Benjamin Moody. The statute sits in the center of the traffic circle roundabout that gives entrance to the 27-acre conservation park, which features a quarter-mile paved walking trail, a .5-mile natural surface hiking trail, three large pavilions with picnic tables and two native-planted areas with a pollinator garden. Future plans for the pet-friendly park call for a walkway overlooking the Alafia River.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
fox13news.com
Tampa dodges major brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa was prepared for the worst of Tropical Storm Nicole but was able to dodge the major brunt of the storm, Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a handful of down trees and power lines. At one point, the storm knocked out power to about 20,000 people.
Man linked to burned body in St. Pete rams police cars, crashes into pond: records
St. Petersburg police arrested a fourth suspect connected to a woman's burned body found in an alley, according to arrest reports.
