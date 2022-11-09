ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Beacon

Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area

Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Flood warning issued for Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Hillsborough County through 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A flood warning means a hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening and flooding is imminent occurring. Hillsborough County is under a state of emergency due to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole

State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
observernews.net

Riverview founder Benjamin Moody stands tall in bronze

On grand display at the entrance to the much-anticipated Pebble Creek conservation park in Riverview is a statute of the town’s founder, Benjamin Moody. The statute sits in the center of the traffic circle roundabout that gives entrance to the 27-acre conservation park, which features a quarter-mile paved walking trail, a .5-mile natural surface hiking trail, three large pavilions with picnic tables and two native-planted areas with a pollinator garden. Future plans for the pet-friendly park call for a walkway overlooking the Alafia River.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa dodges major brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa was prepared for the worst of Tropical Storm Nicole but was able to dodge the major brunt of the storm, Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a handful of down trees and power lines. At one point, the storm knocked out power to about 20,000 people.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy