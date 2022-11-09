ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WV

WSAZ

What Amendment Four’s failure to pass means for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters rejected constitutional amendment four on Election Day. The Education Accountability Amendment would have made rules and policies issued by the state Board of Education subject to review by the Legislature. Because the amendment did not pass, the current procedure stands -- a relief...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mingo Messenger

Taylor, Brown win commission races

Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WTRF

DHHR confirms West Virginia’s first pediatric flu death this season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health has confirmed West Virginia’s first influenza-associated pediatric death for the 2022-23 flu season. To protect the family’s privacy, no details of the death will be released including the child’s name, hometown,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

I-77N reopens after West Virginia Turnpike crash

UPDATE: (5:57 P.M. Nov. 10, 2022) – Turnpike Control says I-77 North has fully reopened after a crash this evening closed two lanes of traffic. Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in the crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A crash on the West Virginia Turnpike has traffic backed up in Kanawha County. Turnpike Control […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

A $380K boost to help Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Rev. Matthew Watts has been crying out for help since August, pleading with the West Virginia Board of Education to help students on Charleston’s West Side. “This community is overstressed,” Watts explained Friday. “The families are overwhelmed, and we have a long history of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Amendment 3 defeat leaves churches in limbo

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Maranatha Baptist Church Pastor Kevan Bartlett is exploring his options, two days after the defeat of an amendment that was supposed to clarify the ability of churches to incorporate in West Virginia. Bartlett and others hold incorporation as an important safeguard to help protect the personal...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
beckersspine.com

Saint Francis to become West Virginia's 1st full-service orthopedic hospital

W.Va.-based Thomas Health System will be a full member of the West Virginia University Health System, and the agreement will establish the state's first full-service orthopedic hospital. Charleston-based Saint Francis Hospital will have comprehensive inpatient and outpatient orthopedic care, along with physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to a Nov....
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia city seeks to close bar after numerous shootings

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The City of Huntington has filed a complaint against Premier Pub & Grill after several violent incidents happened recently near the property. In the complaint, the city says it’s seeking to declare the property a public nuisance. The city is asking Cabell County Circuit Court to use the laws on the books to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man indicted in Kanawha City murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has been indicted for murder by a Kanawha County grand jury. According to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Charles T. Miller, Vestal Harper, 76, of Charleston was indicted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 on charges of “First Degree Murder,” “Use or Presentment of a Firearm During the Commission of a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle Kanawha State Forest wildfire in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Forestry says they are working with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and local fire departments to contain a fire in the Kanawha State Forest. The Division of Forestry says approximately 120 acres are currently burning and staff are working to manage the situation. Officials […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County Fire and Ambulance levy fails to receive 60 percent threshold

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Despite receiving the majority of the vote Tuesday night, the Putnam County public safety levy failed to pass. The levy received 52% of the vote in the General Election. Richard Pullin, the Fire Administrator for Putnam County Fire Service Board told 580-WCHS in Charleston that state code says an excess levy must reach at least 60% to be considered passed.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

