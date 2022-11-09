Read full article on original website
Utica Honors Racial Justice Leader with Court Dedication
The City of Utica is remembering a community leader with the dedication of a basketball court in one of the city parks. Patrick Johnson devoted his life to racial justice and worked with troubled city-youth to help them turn their lives around. He organized numerous community events, basketball tournaments, and hosted workshops with a goal of education and creating safer streets in some of the city's toughest neighborhoods, especially Cornhill.
Ma’am, Can I Ask You A Question? CNY Bank Saves Woman Thousands in Scam
Employees at a Central New York bank branch thought something didn't seem right, and following their guts helped save an elderly woman thousands of dollars as she was unknowingly caught-up in a scam. It happened recently at the South Utica Adirondack Bank branch. After the woman completed a withdrawal for...
One Killed in Crash in Route 31 in Verona
Deputies have identified the victim of the accident as 73-year-old Frederick Rissman of Verona. The accident was caused when Rissman's vehicle failed to yield the right of way to a pickup traveling westbound on Route 31, a release from Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said. One passenger is his vehicle, 55-year-old Jean Rissman, was transported by helicopter to SUNY Upstate Hospital with serious injuries. Another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said, but was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
CNY Contractor Defrauded Customers, Wrote Bad Checks, Police Say
A Central New York contractor is facing a 21-count indictment alleging he didn't complete jobs he'd been contracted to do and for writing bad checks. New York State Police say they've charged 34-year-old Cameron Hasner of Watertown with grand larceny, scheme to defraud and issuing bad checks. Hasner is the owner of Bedrock Property Management, state police said.
Run Into The Holiday Season With The Jingle Jog In Clinton New York
Looking to run full speed into the 2022 holiday season? Take a 5K run during the Clinton 5K Jingle Jog. The 2022 Clinton 5K Jingle Jog will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 8AM at the corner of Williams Street and College Street in Clinton New York. Right after Thanksgiving, so what are you waiting for?
It’s Almost Time! Route 8 Bridge Exits Are Opening Sooner Than Expected
Your commute is about to get much shorter thanks to these exits finally reopening. Construction is soon coming to a close on the State Route 8 bridge over State Routes 5 & 12 in New Hartford. Central New Yorkers are finally getting the answers they've been asking for almost two years.
Utica’s Nexus Center Will Host Two Of The Areas Most Iconic Brands
We are just weeks away from the grand opening of the Nexus Center, the newest sports tournament destination here in Utica, New York. On top of the anticipated state-of-the-art facilities for sports, events and more, two things are opening inside that you may not know about. Two of the most impactful brands in the Utica area will be featured with spaces of there own.
Snow For Monday Morning Commute in CNY After Rain Soaks the Weekend
Veterans Day will be a wet one. The remnants of Nicole are expected to move into Central New York this afternoon. The National Weather Service says the good news is, it'll move quickly. The bad news is, it could cause some flooding problems. Possible Flooding. Boonville could see up to...
New NEXUS Sports Center Opening to Full House on Friday
The new NEXUS sports complex in Utica will open to the public on Friday and new staff members will have to be ready to hit the ground running. Some 30 teams will be competing in a youth hockey tournament Friday through Sunday. "These are families that will be staying in...
Your Kids Can Party After Hours with Cool Animals at This CNY Zoo
There's nothing fun like being somewhere late at night when you're not usually supposed to be there. Well for kids that is!. It's time to bring out your kid's inner party animal for a night full of fun. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to be hosting their Kids' Night Out, coming up on Friday, November 18th.
Car from Central New York Might Become a Collectible Hot Wheels Toy
You might see this car from Central New York in toy stores soon!. Rob Freeman and his customized 1956 Volkswagen Beetle are among several semi-finalists for the annual Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The winner will see their vehicle immortalized in die-cast form as an actual Hot Wheels toy. Freeman said...
Wait Until You Meet Two Newest Additions to the Wild Animal Park Family
Wait until you see the two newest additions at one Central New York animal park. Two handsome fellas are joining The Wild Animal Park family in Chittenango, New York. Meet Kemba and Kendi, the two new animals that will be part of The Wild Camping Resort where you'll be able to spend the night in a treehouse overlooking the giraffes below. "They are the first of many to be part of our newest project," the park announced on Facebook.
Eat for Free! Meals & Deals For Veterans Day in CNY
Veterans Day is a federal holiday to honor our men and women who risk their lives to protect our freedom. This year a number of businesses and organizations are offering free meals and deals to say thank you. Here is a list of places in Central New York honoring not...
The Scoop on Where to Get Ice Cream in CNY, Even in the Winter
It's never too cold to get ice cream! Quench your cravings this winter close to home in Central New York. Nicky Doodles is excited to announce the opening of their winter ice cream parlor. The shop will be opening for the new season right next to their location in Rome, but not just for take out this year.
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Tipped Off? Utica Cops Say Man’s Action Drew Attention To Self
A Sunday morning stroll, allegedly while toting a stolen handgun, has a Utica man facing several charges. Officers on patrol say they noticed a man walking who started acted suspicious once he noticed them. Police say the man, 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, tensed-up and removed a shoulder bag he'd been carrying and drop it over a fence, then continue walking without it, after noticing officers.
CNY Man Gets Shout Out from CAT for His Amazing Realistic Displays
There's no better feeling than when your past-time hobby gets recognized by the people you idolize. Kevin Skinner is hard worker, father of three, and a HUGE fan of Caterpillar. But unlike most people, he takes his passion to another level with his elaborate diorama construction displays. What started off...
35 Themed Trees at Largest Christmas Wonderland in CNY to Deck the Halls
If you're looking for an artificial tree for the holidays this year, look no further than the largest Christmas Wonderland in Central New York. You might even find a gift or two for a few people on your shopping list. Take the hassle out of the holidays this year with...
Did One Syracuse New York Family’s LEGO Replica Of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Become Reality?
Let's be honest, the Christmas classic "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered one of the greatest movies of all time. One family from Syracuse New York decided to make a replica of the movie in LEGO form. Did LEGO respond and make the set a reality?. Meet Jason Middaugh. Jason...
Utica’s Own Rainbow Young Makes Appearance in Famous Rapper’s New Music Video
Everyone who's from the Utica area knows the impact that Rainbow Young had on our community. He was the unofficial mayor of Utica and one of our most favorite musicians. Sadly, earlier this year, he relocated to New York City to find deeper happiness than Utica could provide him. We...
