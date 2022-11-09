ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad

A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
theScore

Portugal's World Cup squad: Ronaldo to lead talented group in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
SB Nation

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Daily Mail

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season

Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
SkySports

Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports

Norwich 1-2 Middlesbrough: Boro earn comeback win at Carrow Road

Substitute Matt Crooks struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Middlesbrough came from behind to grab a superb 2-1 Championship success against Norwich at Carrow Road. Crooks provided an emphatic finish to a swift counter-attack to give the visitors a third successive win under recently appointed manager Michael Carrick. Boro were...
SkySports

Rangers players 'need a break' during World Cup, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after Antonio Colak was added to the club's injury list. Striker Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining the Ibrox side in the summer, picked up a knock in the midweek win over Hearts and will miss Saturday's match at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports

Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United: George Baldock sends Blades top of the Championship

Sheffield United moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. A 64th-minute goal from George Baldock was enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Cardiff dominated much of the first half after a ponderous first 20 minutes, with the Bluebirds'...
SkySports

Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women's manager calls for more diversity in football

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football - and believes the Football Association are tackling the issue. The FA's second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman's Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
SkySports

Coventry 2-0 QPR: Viktor Gyokeres double fires Sky Blues to victory

Viktor Gyokeres' brace earned Coventry their fourth Sky Bet Championship win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR at the CBS Arena. The Swede pounced on Jamie Allen's mis-kick to fire past Seny Dieng and then slotted home Callum O'Hare's pass to lift Coventry just two points off the play-offs, despite sitting 22nd in the table prior to their winning run.
SkySports

Salford 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Ammies go fourth game without goal in Dons draw

An uninspiring game between Salford and AFC Wimbledon ended in a 0-0 draw. It was the hosts' fourth straight game without a goal, while the Dons rarely looked like breaking through either. The best chance of the first half fell to Salford's Jack Jenkins, from Ibou Touray's low ball across...

