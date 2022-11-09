Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Closing In On World Cup Record After Being Named In Portugal Squad
No player has yet scored at more than four World Cups but Ronaldo could become the first.
England fans question selection of 'injury prone' Newcastle striker Callum Wilson over Brentford 'penalty specialist' Ivan Toney in the Three Lions' 26-man World Cup squad
A vocal section of England fans have questioned why Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been picked over Brentford's Ivan Toney to head off to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has officially announced his 26-man squad ahead of the upcoming tournament in Qatar, which begins for them against Iran on November 21.
theScore
Portugal's World Cup squad: Ronaldo to lead talented group in Qatar
Cristiano Ronaldo will enter his fifth World Cup with a Portugal squad filled with talented players but that will be missing some national team regulars. Ronaldo will team up with Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes and João Félix, but among those not included in the list of 26 players selected by coach Fernando Santos on Thursday were João Moutinho, José Fonte and Renato Sanches. Also not going to Qatar is Liverpool’s Diogo Jota because of an injury.
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are tracking Leeds youngster Cody Drameh as they target January move for the England Under 21 full-back after he starred on loan at Cardiff last season
Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are keeping tabs on Leeds youngster Cody Drameh ahead of the January transfer window. England under-21 full back Drameh joined Leeds from Fulham last summer and spent the second half of the season on loan at Cardiff. He made such an impression for the Welsh club...
SkySports
New Zealand 34-31 England: Hosts win Rugby World Cup with dramatic victory over Red Roses in Auckland
England played more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle, although an Amy Cokayne hat-trick and further scores from Marlie Packer and Ellie Kildunne had kept the Red Roses ahead going into the closing minutes. The Black Ferns trailed for...
SkySports
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance
Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports
Norwich 1-2 Middlesbrough: Boro earn comeback win at Carrow Road
Substitute Matt Crooks struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Middlesbrough came from behind to grab a superb 2-1 Championship success against Norwich at Carrow Road. Crooks provided an emphatic finish to a swift counter-attack to give the visitors a third successive win under recently appointed manager Michael Carrick. Boro were...
‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager
Southampton have confirmed Nathan Jones as their manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract
SkySports
Accrington 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Alex Mighten nets winner for promotion-chasing Owls
Alex Mighten's first-half goal secured a 1-0 win for promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday at Accrington in League One. The Owls were dangerous from the start and Michael Ihiekwe's header was cleared off the line by Tommy Leigh after five minutes. They took the lead in the 24th minute when captain Barry...
SkySports
Marcelo Bielsa: Bournemouth hold talks with former Leeds manager over vacant managerial role
Bournemouth have held talks with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa over their vacant managerial role. Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February and has been high on Bournemouth's list should incoming owner Bill Foley decide not to hand the job to interim boss Gary O'Neil.
SkySports
West Ham 0-2 Leicester City: James Maddison scores but goes off injured in final Premier League game before World Cup
James Maddison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season, but was taken off injured as Leicester beat West Ham 2-0, with the Hammers booed off at full-time. Maddison, who was named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup, fired home inside eight minutes to mark his call-up in style.
SkySports
Rangers players 'need a break' during World Cup, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after Antonio Colak was added to the club's injury list. Striker Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining the Ibrox side in the summer, picked up a knock in the midweek win over Hearts and will miss Saturday's match at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder goes off injured in first half against West Ham ahead of World Cup
James Maddison says he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham. Maddison, who opened the scoring against the Hammers in the eighth minute, was taken off in the 25th minute at the London Stadium with a knee injury, just two days after he was named in England's 26-man squad for Qatar.
SkySports
Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United: George Baldock sends Blades top of the Championship
Sheffield United moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. A 64th-minute goal from George Baldock was enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Cardiff dominated much of the first half after a ponderous first 20 minutes, with the Bluebirds'...
SkySports
Wolves 0-2 Arsenal: Martin Odegaard double sends Gunners five points clear at Premier League summit
Martin Odegaard scored twice as Arsenal won 2-0 at Wolves to capitalise on Manchester City's defeat and open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League over Christmas. Arsenal were already guaranteed top spot in the Premier League over the festive period after Brentford stunned the Premier...
SkySports
Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women's manager calls for more diversity in football
England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football - and believes the Football Association are tackling the issue. The FA's second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman's Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.
SkySports
Ladies European Tour: Chiara Noja stuns Charley Hull in play-off to win Aramco Team Series - Jeddah
Hull, the overnight leader, posted a four-under 68 on the final day at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish locked with Noja - who carded a round-of-the-day 65 - on 13 under. The players returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where both players exchanged birdies before...
SkySports
Coventry 2-0 QPR: Viktor Gyokeres double fires Sky Blues to victory
Viktor Gyokeres' brace earned Coventry their fourth Sky Bet Championship win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR at the CBS Arena. The Swede pounced on Jamie Allen's mis-kick to fire past Seny Dieng and then slotted home Callum O'Hare's pass to lift Coventry just two points off the play-offs, despite sitting 22nd in the table prior to their winning run.
SkySports
Salford 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Ammies go fourth game without goal in Dons draw
An uninspiring game between Salford and AFC Wimbledon ended in a 0-0 draw. It was the hosts' fourth straight game without a goal, while the Dons rarely looked like breaking through either. The best chance of the first half fell to Salford's Jack Jenkins, from Ibou Touray's low ball across...
