Amber Alert issued for missing Denver infant last seen with father

Denver Police are asking for public help locating a missing infant last seen with his 39-year-old father Anwar Rhoades. COURTESY OF THE DENVER POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Denver Police Department issued an Amber Alert Wednesday afternoon asking for the public's help in locating a missing infant, last seen with his father in Denver.

The 3 p.m. Wednesday Amber Alert was for an 11-month-old baby boy, last seen with his father on 30th Avenue and Ivy Street at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are searching for the father, Anwar Rhoades, 39. The infant was seen with Rhoades in a 2006 grey 4-door Audi sedan with duct tape on the front bumper.

The Amber Alert described Rhodes as a 39-year-old Black 5'11" male weighing 150 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes, according to the alert.

Police ask anyone who sees the child or father, or who has information regarding their whereabouts, to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Authorities issue Amber Alerts only when they believe the health and welfare of the child are at stake.