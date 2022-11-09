ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports

Rangers players 'need a break' during World Cup, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after Antonio Colak was added to the club's injury list. Striker Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining the Ibrox side in the summer, picked up a knock in the midweek win over Hearts and will miss Saturday's match at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.
lastwordonsports.com

Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 16 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and Wes Prickett (FPL Heisenberg) discuss whether Erling Haaland is a nailed-on captaincy pick this week and reveal some players that could turn out to be shrewd selections.
SkySports

Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
SkySports

Celtic: Ange Postecoglou says there should not be VAR 'teething problems'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is questioning why there are "teething problems" with Scottish football's introduction of VAR when it is not new technology. The Australian insists the video technology should not be the "star of the show" following more controversy in midweek. The Scottish FA provided clarity on the process...
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: James Maddison's 'exceptional' form behind England World Cup squad inclusion

Gareth Southgate says James Maddison's "exceptional" form earned him a recall to the England squad for the World Cup after a three-year absence. Maddison was a surprise inclusion in Southgate's 26-man squad to travel to Qatar next week, almost three years to the day since his one and only appearance for the Three Lions in their final Euro 2020 qualifier.

