Rangers players 'need a break' during World Cup, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after Antonio Colak was added to the club's injury list. Striker Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining the Ibrox side in the summer, picked up a knock in the midweek win over Hearts and will miss Saturday's match at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.
Why Brighton forward Leandro Trossard is on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle
There is a short list of opposition players who have scored a Premier League hat-trick at Liverpool's famously stubborn Anfield Stadium. Leandro Trossard happens to be one of them. A welcome gift for incoming boss Roberto De Zerbi, Trossard's masterclass lit up the new manager's first game in charge as...
Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance
Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
Accrington 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Alex Mighten nets winner for promotion-chasing Owls
Alex Mighten's first-half goal secured a 1-0 win for promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday at Accrington in League One. The Owls were dangerous from the start and Michael Ihiekwe's header was cleared off the line by Tommy Leigh after five minutes. They took the lead in the 24th minute when captain Barry...
West Ham 0-2 Leicester City: James Maddison scores but goes off injured in final Premier League game before World Cup
James Maddison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season, but was taken off injured as Leicester beat West Ham 2-0, with the Hammers booed off at full-time. Maddison, who was named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup, fired home inside eight minutes to mark his call-up in style.
Germany World Cup squad: Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko called up for Qatar
Germany handed a surprise call-up to Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old forward Youssoufa Moukoko for their 26-man World Cup squad, while Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap was also included. Germany head coach Hansi Flick announced his 26-man squad for the tournament in Qatar, with the teenager Moukoko, who has scored six times in...
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder goes off injured in first half against West Ham ahead of World Cup
James Maddison says he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham. Maddison, who opened the scoring against the Hammers in the eighth minute, was taken off in the 25th minute at the London Stadium with a knee injury, just two days after he was named in England's 26-man squad for Qatar.
Marcelo Bielsa: Bournemouth hold talks with former Leeds manager over vacant managerial role
Bournemouth have held talks with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa over their vacant managerial role. Bielsa has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds in February and has been high on Bournemouth's list should incoming owner Bill Foley decide not to hand the job to interim boss Gary O'Neil.
Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude
Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022
Gareth Southgate has unveiled his England World Cup squad for Qatar - but who would make your starting XI?. Southgate names Maddison and Wilson in England squad. So, what would your England starting XI look like if the World Cup started today and all players were available? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.
Romesh Ranganathan's hilarious interview with Gareth Southgate
Romesh Ranganathan sits down with Gareth Southgate to discuss waistcoats, Rob Beckett's Euros antics and England's prospects at the World Cup. Watch Rob & Romesh vs The Three Lions exclusively on Sky and NOW from November 16.
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Rodrigo Bentancur double rescues Spurs in pulsating encounter with Leeds
Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a pulsating 4-3 victory for Tottenham over Leeds United. Jesse Marsch's team led three times in a richly exciting encounter but Spurs defied their relentless fixture schedule by rallying to snatch the points. Crysencio Summerville set the tone for...
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 16 tips and advice from experts
Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and Wes Prickett (FPL Heisenberg) discuss whether Erling Haaland is a nailed-on captaincy pick this week and reveal some players that could turn out to be shrewd selections.
Coventry 2-0 QPR: Viktor Gyokeres double fires Sky Blues to victory
Viktor Gyokeres' brace earned Coventry their fourth Sky Bet Championship win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR at the CBS Arena. The Swede pounced on Jamie Allen's mis-kick to fire past Seny Dieng and then slotted home Callum O'Hare's pass to lift Coventry just two points off the play-offs, despite sitting 22nd in the table prior to their winning run.
St Mirren 1-1 Rangers: Pressure increases on Giovanni van Bronckhorst despite late James Tavernier equaliser
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under increasing pressure after his Rangers team needed a late penalty to rescue a point against St Mirren. Rangers enjoyed plenty of possession, but Jonah Ayunga slammed home the opener at the second time of asking as St Mirren looked to extend their home unbeaten league run to eight games.
Celtic: Ange Postecoglou says there should not be VAR 'teething problems'
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is questioning why there are "teething problems" with Scottish football's introduction of VAR when it is not new technology. The Australian insists the video technology should not be the "star of the show" following more controversy in midweek. The Scottish FA provided clarity on the process...
Lincoln 1-1 Plymouth: Max Sanders earns point for gutsy hosts against league leaders
Sky Bet League One leaders Plymouth were held to a 1-1 draw at gutsy Lincoln. Argyle remain unbeaten in the league since August as they responded well to last weekend's FA Cup thumping at Grimsby. The hosts threatened early on when Charles Vernam curled an effort narrowly off target. The...
World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate's England squad in Qatar analysed for goals, experience and style
Gareth Southgate has revealed his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar - but how experienced, how clinical and how defensive are his selections?. Leicester midfielder James Maddison and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson made the final 26-man squad - despite last playing for England in 2019. Conor Gallagher also...
Liverpool and Manchester United to battle for Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle it out for the signature of Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko, who has already earned comparisons to the likes of Erling Haaland due to his meteoric rise to prominence over the last few years.
