ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Rangers players 'need a break' during World Cup, says Giovanni van Bronckhorst

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has welcomed the upcoming break for the 2022 World Cup after Antonio Colak was added to the club's injury list. Striker Colak, who has scored 14 goals since joining the Ibrox side in the summer, picked up a knock in the midweek win over Hearts and will miss Saturday's match at St Mirren, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports

Antonio Conte: World Cup break presents opportunity to assess transfers and performance

Antonio Conte says the World Cup break will allow Tottenham to conduct a mid-season evaluation which could influence the club's January transfer policy. At least 11 of Conte's players are due to set off for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Saturday's Premier League game against Leeds United, Spurs' last fixture until Boxing Day.
SkySports

Alejandro Garnahco: Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag warns teenager over his attitude

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has been warned by manager Erik ten Hag that his chances of making it at Old Trafford depend on his attitude. Garnacho, 18, provided two assists off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Villa on Thursday night in the Carabao Cup as he helped inspire a second-half comeback to set up a fourth-round tie against Burnley.
SkySports

Pick your England starting XI for World Cup 2022

Gareth Southgate has unveiled his England World Cup squad for Qatar - but who would make your starting XI?. Southgate names Maddison and Wilson in England squad. So, what would your England starting XI look like if the World Cup started today and all players were available? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.
SkySports

Romesh Ranganathan's hilarious interview with Gareth Southgate

Romesh Ranganathan sits down with Gareth Southgate to discuss waistcoats, Rob Beckett's Euros antics and England's prospects at the World Cup. Watch Rob & Romesh vs The Three Lions exclusively on Sky and NOW from November 16.
SkySports

Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 16 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand and Wes Prickett (FPL Heisenberg) discuss whether Erling Haaland is a nailed-on captaincy pick this week and reveal some players that could turn out to be shrewd selections.
SkySports

Coventry 2-0 QPR: Viktor Gyokeres double fires Sky Blues to victory

Viktor Gyokeres' brace earned Coventry their fourth Sky Bet Championship win on the bounce with a 2-0 victory against QPR at the CBS Arena. The Swede pounced on Jamie Allen's mis-kick to fire past Seny Dieng and then slotted home Callum O'Hare's pass to lift Coventry just two points off the play-offs, despite sitting 22nd in the table prior to their winning run.
SkySports

Celtic: Ange Postecoglou says there should not be VAR 'teething problems'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is questioning why there are "teething problems" with Scottish football's introduction of VAR when it is not new technology. The Australian insists the video technology should not be the "star of the show" following more controversy in midweek. The Scottish FA provided clarity on the process...

Comments / 0

Community Policy