aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football: Beat the Commodores Edition
Good morning, BBN! I don’t know what the weather is like around you, but I woke up to a winter wonderland here in Southern Indiana. The grass is covered in snow and the flurries are steadily coming down. While it’s very pretty, I wasn’t quite ready for this. I was hoping that Fall could hang on for a few more weeks but, alas, here we are with winter firmly making its debut. My kids are already out playing in the snow.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv. It was an ugly one...
247Sports
John Calipari updates Oscar Tshiebwe's status, previews Kentucky vs. Michigan State after beating Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats advanced to 2-0 on the season, powering past Duquesne 77-52. The victory gave the Wildcats its second lopsided triumph of the season as they now turn their sights to Tuesday's clash with Michigan State in the Champions Classic. After beating Duquense, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gave an update on reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe along with his thoughts on Michigan State and Friday evening's victory.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky falls to Vanderbilt: 4 things to know and postgame banter
The Kentucky Wildcats returned to the top 25 this week and returned home on Saturday for a matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. It was a very ugly performance from the Cats, and it cost them dearly, as Vanderbilt ended their 26-game SEC losing streak in Lexington with a 24-21 win.
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari recaps Kentucky’s win over Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats’ second game of the season took place Friday night, and it ended with a 77-52 win over the Duquesne Dukes. The Wildcats were once against without Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins but did have Sahvir Wheeler back. He finished with 11 points, 11 assist and 6 rebounds in just 27 minutes of play. He also finished with a team high +/- of 32 with next closet Cat at +20.
duqsm.com
MBB falls at No. 4 Kentucky
Following a 28-point dismantling of Montana to open the 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday night, the Duquesne men’s basketball team was tasked with a tall order on Friday: playing in front of 20,014 fans at Rupp Arena against No. 4-ranked Kentucky. While the Dukes hung around for brief stretches, even...
aseaofblue.com
November College Basketball Roundup #1
Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
aseaofblue.com
Box score and MVP from Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
The Kentucky Wildcats fell to the Vanderbilt Commodores in a slugfest on Saturday afternoon, 24-21. In what was a wet and cold afternoon in Lexington, but it was the play on the field that might have been the most excruciating thing to bear through at Kroger Field as Vandy took a 7-6 lead into the locker room.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Duquesne game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Duquesne Dukes tonight at 7 pm ET at historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online live at WatchESPN, ESPN+, SEC Network+, or the ESPN app. It was a great start to the season for the...
aseaofblue.com
Wildcats discuss win over Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a big win against the Duquesne Dukes ahead of the Championships Classic on Tuesday vs. Michigan State. Kentucky received big games from multiple players, including returning point guard Sahvir Wheeler with 11 points, 11 assists and six rebounds in his return to action. We also saw Jacob Toppin pull in eight rebounds, but John Calipari stressed getting more from him.
aseaofblue.com
Saturday is a great opportunity for Kentucky’s offense
There’s no argument that the Kentucky Wildcats have had plenty of offensive struggles this season. Whether it’s play calling, offensive line play, injuries or a number of options, the offense hasn’t quite lived up to expectations this season. The Wildcats are averaging 23.6 points per game this...
SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Alabama among biggest October recruiting winners
While not as active as months prior, October still had a few notable commitments on the recruiting trail for some SEC Basketball teams, in particular Kentucky and Alabama. Who did the Wildcats and Crimson Tide add during October, and which other teams also added a commitment as well? (Rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite)
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Dukes
The Kentucky Wildcats’ swarming defense made up for their sloppy offense on Friday night as the Wildcats held on to defeat the Duquesne Dukes, 77-52. The competition was hefty early on but Kentucky pulled away in the final 10 minutes with a 31-17 run. Giveaways were an issue for...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt preview, viewing info and score projection
With a frustrating season record of 6-3, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats aim to finish the latter half of the season on a strong note. There is still plenty to play for when you consider two of UK’s last three opponents will produce must-see TV opportunities. Soon enough,...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky previews Cats vs. Dores
This week, Vinny Hardy, Jalen Whitlow and Aaron Gershon discussed the latest news around UK Athletics, including:. The football Cats’ wild win at Missouri and reaching bowl eligibility. Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt this week. Why the Cats need an early knockout vs. the Dores. NIL. The men’s soccer team is...
MountaineerMaven
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
fox56news.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel Lexington
I grew up in a Kentucky Derby family. I have distinct memories of my grandpa giving me, my sister, and our cousins a betting pool of quarters – we picked our horses based on their names back then, statistics be darned – and I’ll never forget watching TV all day on the first Saturday in May just to gape at the Derby hats.
wklw.com
Eagles, Bulldogs and Pirates Battle for State Middle School Football Titles
* Good Luck to the Johnson Co 6th Grade Football Team in the Championship Game vs. Northern Pulaski. The Game will be played at 1 PM at Great Crossing in Georgetown. Good Luck to the Eagles. * Also Good Luck to the Lawrence Co 8th Grade Football Team and the...
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
