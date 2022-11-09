ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

AL.com

Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game

Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
OXFORD, MS
LSUSports.net

Softball Releases 2023 Non-Conference Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Beth Torina has released the 2023 non-conference schedule Friday afternoon. LSU’s 30-game non-conference schedule features five tournaments and seven midweek games to cap an overall 54-game schedule for the 2023 campaign. The season begins with the LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 that will have two games against New Mexico and Oregon State each at Tiger Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Pens Signature of Blue Chip Kinaa Graham

Baton Rouge, La. – Kinaa Graham, a blue chip from Austin, Texas, has signed on with the LSU women’s tennis team in the class of 2023, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Thursday. “Chris (Simpson) and I are absolutely thrilled to have Kinaa join us here at LSU,”...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Volleyball Matches Up Against Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is set to compete against Missouri at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 12 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+. LSU (13-11, 7-7 SEC) has dropped three consecutive matches, while Missouri (8-14, 1-11 SEC) is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

November 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the November 2022 CCACSA’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peter Burns, Chris Doering debate whether LSU or Texas A&M is the bigger surprise in 2022

Both LSU and Texas A&M have caught the college football world by surprise in 2022 — just in very different ways. The Aggies were expected to be a dominant team based on what they showed on paper, while LSU got off to a rough start with the season-opener loss to Florida State and Jimbo Fisher’s team hasn’t quite looked as expected — especially offensively.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Women's Golf Team Earns 9th In Two Final Fall Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The final fall rankings have been released for women’s golf and the LSU Tigers find themselves in ninth in the two major listings. LSU is No. 9 in the Golfstat performance rankings and No. 9 in the final fall Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll which was announced on Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Cruises To 111-41 Victory Over Mississippi Valley

BATON ROUGE – For the second game in a row, LSU (2-0) scored over 100 points, cruising to a 111-41 win over Mississippi Valley State (0-2) Friday night in the PMAC. Friday marked the second time in program history (also during the 1995-96) that LSU scored over 100 points in consecutive games. With a 75-point win Monday against Bellarmine and tonight’s 70-point win, LSU has opened its season with consecutive wins by at least 70 points. LSU will host Western Carolina on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the PMAC on the SEC Network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Arkansas

Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
225batonrouge.com

Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.

Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral

Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58

BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High

BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
BATON ROUGE, LA

