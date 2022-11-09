Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Alabama eliminated from SEC West race before Ole Miss game
Only one team Saturday afternoon in Oxford will still be playing for a division title, and it will not be Alabama. LSU’s win at Arkansas earlier Saturday means Alabama has been eliminated from SEC West title contention. Alabama, which had won the SEC West in seven of the past...
SEC Football: Looking at the finalists for five-star CB Desmond Ricks
One of the nation’s top cornerbacks in the 2023 class, Desmond Ricks recently released a final list that included three SEC Football schools, as well as a commitment date of December 23. A five-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida, Ricks was originally considered as the top cornerback...
LSUSports.net
LSU Women Post Highest NCAA Regional Cross Country Finish in School History
BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU women’s cross country team finished in third place Friday at the NCAA South Regional in Bryan-College Station, Texas, narrowly missing an automatic bid to the NCAA Championships meet. The top two finishers, first-place Arkansas and second-place Texas, qualified for the national meet.
LSUSports.net
Softball Releases 2023 Non-Conference Schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – Head coach Beth Torina has released the 2023 non-conference schedule Friday afternoon. LSU’s 30-game non-conference schedule features five tournaments and seven midweek games to cap an overall 54-game schedule for the 2023 campaign. The season begins with the LSU Invitational Feb. 10-12 that will have two games against New Mexico and Oregon State each at Tiger Park.
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming
LSU vs. Arkansas prediction, schedule, game time, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 12 Time: 11 a.m. Central TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Odds, point spread, betting linesGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point ...
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Pens Signature of Blue Chip Kinaa Graham
Baton Rouge, La. – Kinaa Graham, a blue chip from Austin, Texas, has signed on with the LSU women’s tennis team in the class of 2023, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Thursday. “Chris (Simpson) and I are absolutely thrilled to have Kinaa join us here at LSU,”...
LSUSports.net
Volleyball Matches Up Against Missouri
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is set to compete against Missouri at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, November 12 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+. LSU (13-11, 7-7 SEC) has dropped three consecutive matches, while Missouri (8-14, 1-11 SEC) is...
theadvocate.com
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
LSUSports.net
November 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the November 2022 CCACSA’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Peter Burns, Chris Doering debate whether LSU or Texas A&M is the bigger surprise in 2022
Both LSU and Texas A&M have caught the college football world by surprise in 2022 — just in very different ways. The Aggies were expected to be a dominant team based on what they showed on paper, while LSU got off to a rough start with the season-opener loss to Florida State and Jimbo Fisher’s team hasn’t quite looked as expected — especially offensively.
LSUSports.net
LSU Women's Golf Team Earns 9th In Two Final Fall Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The final fall rankings have been released for women’s golf and the LSU Tigers find themselves in ninth in the two major listings. LSU is No. 9 in the Golfstat performance rankings and No. 9 in the final fall Mizuno Women’s Golf Coaches Association poll which was announced on Friday.
LSUSports.net
LSU Cruises To 111-41 Victory Over Mississippi Valley
BATON ROUGE – For the second game in a row, LSU (2-0) scored over 100 points, cruising to a 111-41 win over Mississippi Valley State (0-2) Friday night in the PMAC. Friday marked the second time in program history (also during the 1995-96) that LSU scored over 100 points in consecutive games. With a 75-point win Monday against Bellarmine and tonight’s 70-point win, LSU has opened its season with consecutive wins by at least 70 points. LSU will host Western Carolina on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the PMAC on the SEC Network.
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Arkansas
Coming off the massive high of beating Alabama, LSU rolls into Fayetteville to play an Arkansas team that... is not on a high. Here to catch us up on where the vibes went wrong is Arkansas Fight’s Tucker Partridge. 1. Alright I know this is where I’m supposed to...
225batonrouge.com
Did you rush the field at Tiger Stadium? You might be in a movie.
Writer/director Matthew Perkins wanted footage from both day and night games in Tiger Stadium for The Mascot, his film that would prominently feature LSU’s football program. His crew shot during a day game against Tennessee, which didn’t go well for Tiger fans. But on Saturday in the LSU-Alabama game, Perkins captured the iconic “Saturday night in Tiger Stadium” experience along with a bonus: thousands of fans streaming onto the field after the dramatic win, which wasn’t exactly in the script.
Nick Saban's Comment About Fans Storming The Field Going Viral
Alabama suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against LSU. Alabama and LSU went into overtime and it looked like it was going to go to double overtime before the latter won on a two-point conversion. This loss sent the Crimson Tide to 7-2 overall as their odds to make the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff have gone down.
Nick Saban Has Message For Alabama Fans After LSU Loss
The Alabama Crimson Tide were effectively eliminated from the College Football Playoff race with another loss last weekend. After falling to LSU in overtime, the Tide sit at 7-2 on the season. Head coach Nick Saban doesn't think it's time to panic just yet. During his weekly radio show, Saban...
wbrz.com
Rod McKee, WBRZ chief photographer, dies at 58
BATON ROUGE – The world lost a great father, brother, son and colleague Thursday with the death of Rod McKee, chief photographer at WBRZ. Rod’s career spanned three decades and two television stations in Baton Rouge and was among the greats of the pioneering 1980s-era television newsmen and women. In his latest assignment, Rod oversaw the visual direction of WBRZ’s in-the-field reporting, leading a team of tenured news photographers and up-and-coming journalists eager to learn from someone with a keen eye for telling stories.
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
wbrz.com
Chairs thrown, taser fired during brawl at Scotlandville High
BATON ROUGE - Up to 12 students are facing disciplinary action after a huge fight broke out at Scotlandville High on Thursday. The East Baton Rouge School System said the fight started around 1 p.m. between two students before "several other individual fights broke out" in the surrounding group. Video showed a violent fight between students, during which multiple chairs were thrown in a classroom.
Comments / 0