ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Nicki Minaj Says New Album is Coming “Soon”

By Cillea Houghton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2sBY_0j55DzxM00

New music from Nicki Minaj is on its way.

In an in-depth interview with I-D, Minaj hints that she has a new album on the horizon. “The fifth album,” Minaj says about what she has in the works. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon.”

Minaj’s last album was 2018’s Queen, which featured guest appearances by Ariana Grande, the Weeknd and Eminem. It spawned the top 10 hit, “Chun-Li,” along with singles “Bed,” “Barbie Dreams” and “Good Form.”

Minaj’s current single, “Super Freaky Girl,” made history in August when it became the first song by a solo female hip-hop artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 since Lauryn Hill achieved the feat in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).” The track samples Rick James’ hit “Super Freak.” “I knew the song would make people happy. Everything that feels nostalgic is making people feel better right now [because] we’ve had a couple of tough years,” Minaj explains of the inspiration for “Super Freaky Girl.” “Once I started writing it, it became easy and fun. It’s been a while since I put out a fun song.”

Minaj also put out a remix of the song with JT, one-half of the hip-hop duo City Girls, and rapper BIA. Minaj says that she is in a “great place” in life, which is reflected in the single and upcoming album.

“I’m in a really great place now,” she says. “I feel like whenever I’m happy, I deliver the best music. And in order for me to deliver the best music for my album – which is coming out soon – I have to tap back into the essence of hip-hop. On the remix of ‘Super Freaky Girl’, all the girls tapped into that.”

At the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Minaj was awarded the esteemed Video Vanguard Award, preceded by fellow trailblazing artists like Madonna, Beyonce, Britney Spears, and U2.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Comments / 5

Related
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a sweet milestone with her beau, Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine. The duo recently rang in two years together, taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday to celebrate their anniversary. "Yr 2 with U 💙," the 27-year-old rapper wrote alongside a series of photos featuring the...
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
The US Sun

Who is Kaalan Walker?

ACTOR and rapper Kaalan Walker has just been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison. But what do we know about him and what is his net worth?. Walker is best known for appearing in the 2018 Superfly reboot as gang member Juju. He also appeared in Kings with...
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
E! News

North West Celebrates Mom Kim Kardashian's Birthday With New TikTok

Watch: Kim Kardashian's 5 BIGGEST Trendsetting Moments!. Why give a birthday card when you can give a birthday TikTok?. That's exactly what North West, 9, did for her mom Kim Kardashian on their shared TikTok account to celebrate her 42nd birthday on Oct. 21. In the TikTok, which is captioned...
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
AOL Corp

Jada Pinkett Smith says Will and ex-wife Sheree Zampino 'take trips' together when she's not there

Jada Pinkett Smith invited a special guest host for Wednesday's Red Table Talk about "toxic forgiveness": Will Smith's first wife, Sheree Zampino. Jada and Sheree talked on the Facebook Watch show — featuring guest Jana Kramer discussing ex Mike Caussin's cheating scandal — about developing a "sisterhood" as the current and past Mrs. Will Smiths. They admitted their relationship was "messy" at first, as Jada started seeing Will on the heels of Sheree's 1995 divorce filing, and both women had "fiery" personalities. Today, they're a tight-knit blended family, with Jada admitting she loves seeing Sheree's post-divorce bond with Will, and revealing that the exes "take trips" together when she's not there — which she knows will start "rumors."
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy