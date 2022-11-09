Read full article on original website
montereycountyweekly.com
Soledad Mayor Anna Velazquez wins a second term; Fernando Cabrera leads for council over two incumbents.
Political newcomer Fernando Cabrera is leading in a three-way race for two open seats on Soledad City Council, while Mayor Anna Velazquez has a strong lead over challenger Maria Corralejo, who is a member of City Council. As of the latest vote count on midnight Tuesday night, Nov. 8, Velazquez...
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Mayor’s Race Far From Over
The website for the Santa Clara Registrar of Voters says that 100% of precincts have reported vote totals in Santa Clara for the Nov. 8 election, however, that does not mean the Santa Clara mayor’s race is over. “We have mountains of ballots that we’re going through right now,”...
montereycountyweekly.com
Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.
Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
pajaronian.com
PVUSD: Updated results show Flores still ahead of Schacher
WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District Trustee Jennifer Schacher, who has held the Trustee Area 5 seat since she was elected in 2018, has closed the gap between herself and opponent Olivia Flores since early returns began to come in Tuesday night. Flores is ahead by 66 votes, giving her...
Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy
MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com
Candidates locked in tight District 1 Supervisor race
The two candidates for San Benito County District 1 Supervisor are in a close race, with less than 100 votes separating them in the early, unofficial Nov. 8 results counted by elections officials. As of the morning of Nov. 9, incumbent Betsy Dirks trails challenger Dom Zanger with a total...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
sanjoseinside.com
ELECTION 2022: Cline Leads All Gilroy Council Candidates
Tom Cline, Carol Marques and Dion Bracco are the top three vote-getters for Gilroy City Council so far, early election results show. As of 8pm, Cline led all candidates with nearly 22% of the vote. Marques was only 13 votes behind Cline, while Bracco garnered 19%. Jan Bernstein Chargin was...
montereycountyweekly.com
Tyller Williamson holds the lead in tight race for mayor of Monterey against City Council colleague Dan Albert.
A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on Tuesday night. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
Santa Cruz Election 2022: The latest on winners, losers and races that are still too close to call
With the latest results released at 4 p.m. on Friday by the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office, more than half of the votes are now in. The count continues with the next results released Monday afternoon. For now, here's what we know about the likely winners, and the relatively few races that are still too close to call.
Morgan Hill Times
Early results: Morgan Hill chooses Turner for mayor
Mark Turner and dozens of his closest friends and supporters—gathered at Sinaloa Cafe for a traditional election night party—let out a collective applause as they watched the first batch of results of the Nov. 8 balloting come in from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office Tuesday night.
svvoice.com
2022 Election Night Results (Unofficial)
Update: The Wednesday afternoon release of votes by the Registrar of Voters shows that Mayor Lisa Gillmor has increased her lead to 166 votes. She leads challenger Anthony Becker by just over a percentage point in the race for Santa Clara mayor. The results for the other races including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara Unified School District have not significantly changed.
Santa Clara County violated state law, could face lawsuit
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is demanding the Board of Supervisors nullify and revote on its appointment of a new county executive, saying the decision—which happened behind closed doors—violated the state’s transparency law. In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Rosen said...
San Jose's contentious mayoral race coming down to wire
After a year of campaigning and record breaking spending, the San Jose mayoral race – one of the most closely watched elections in the Bay Area – remains too close.
Stanislaus County Election Results 2022
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
San Jose ordered to divulge missing details about withheld records
After months of refusal, San Jose will be forced to disclose critical details about the records it’s withholding—a victory for San José Spotlight and the First Amendment Coalition. At a Thursday hearing, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Julie Emede ordered the city to produce a new...
losgatan.com
SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance
The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s urban growth limit extension leads countermeasure
More Watsonville voters have elected to extend the city’s urban growth boundaries for the next 18 years rather than head back to the drawing board and determine a new growth plan, according to initial election results released Tuesday night. As of 8:16pm, 1,788 votes had been counted for both...
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
NBC Bay Area
Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call
Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
