Hollister, CA

svvoice.com

Santa Clara Mayor’s Race Far From Over

The website for the Santa Clara Registrar of Voters says that 100% of precincts have reported vote totals in Santa Clara for the Nov. 8 election, however, that does not mean the Santa Clara mayor’s race is over. “We have mountains of ballots that we’re going through right now,”...
SANTA CLARA, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Two hospital boards see upsets in Nov. 8 election.

Two hospital boards—including a brand new board representing North County—saw upsets of incumbents by voters on Nov. 8. A long-time Watsonville doctor, Joe Gallagher, now retired, won a seat on the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District Board by an overwhelming margin. In early results, Gallagher received over 40 percent of the vote in a three-way race.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

PVUSD: Updated results show Flores still ahead of Schacher

WATSONVILLE—Pajaro Valley Unified School District Trustee Jennifer Schacher, who has held the Trustee Area 5 seat since she was elected in 2018, has closed the gap between herself and opponent Olivia Flores since early returns began to come in Tuesday night. Flores is ahead by 66 votes, giving her...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy

MONTEREY COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Processing the votes can take some time. That's because people voted either in person or by mail. Election leaders like Registrar of Voters in Monterey County Gina Martinez hope to get the latest numbers up soon. Before they can count the votes, some details need to be checked. “On the way, we The post Votes are still being counted in Monterey County to ensure election legitimacy appeared first on KION546.
sanbenito.com

Candidates locked in tight District 1 Supervisor race

The two candidates for San Benito County District 1 Supervisor are in a close race, with less than 100 votes separating them in the early, unofficial Nov. 8 results counted by elections officials. As of the morning of Nov. 9, incumbent Betsy Dirks trails challenger Dom Zanger with a total...
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

ELECTION 2022: Cline Leads All Gilroy Council Candidates

Tom Cline, Carol Marques and Dion Bracco are the top three vote-getters for Gilroy City Council so far, early election results show. As of 8pm, Cline led all candidates with nearly 22% of the vote. Marques was only 13 votes behind Cline, while Bracco garnered 19%. Jan Bernstein Chargin was...
GILROY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Tyller Williamson holds the lead in tight race for mayor of Monterey against City Council colleague Dan Albert.

A raucous cheer went up in a corner of Oscar’s Playground on Cannery Row as the first results in the Monterey mayoral race were posted on Tuesday night. Supporters of Tyller Williamson gathered there for pizza and news. And when the early tally favored the hopeful by a narrow 51.8 percent to 48.2 percent margin over Dan Albert for the seat vacated by Clyde Roberson, a change of guard seemed possible. Albert had been endorsed by the outgoing mayor.
MONTEREY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Early results: Morgan Hill chooses Turner for mayor

Mark Turner and dozens of his closest friends and supporters—gathered at Sinaloa Cafe for a traditional election night party—let out a collective applause as they watched the first batch of results of the Nov. 8 balloting come in from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Office Tuesday night.
MORGAN HILL, CA
svvoice.com

2022 Election Night Results (Unofficial)

Update: The Wednesday afternoon release of votes by the Registrar of Voters shows that Mayor Lisa Gillmor has increased her lead to 166 votes. She leads challenger Anthony Becker by just over a percentage point in the race for Santa Clara mayor. The results for the other races including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara Unified School District have not significantly changed.
SANTA CLARA, CA
FOX40

Stanislaus County Election Results 2022

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
losgatan.com

SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance

The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
LOS GATOS, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s urban growth limit extension leads countermeasure

More Watsonville voters have elected to extend the city’s urban growth boundaries for the next 18 years rather than head back to the drawing board and determine a new growth plan, according to initial election results released Tuesday night. As of 8:16pm, 1,788 votes had been counted for both...
WATSONVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Several Santa Clara County Races Still Too Close to Call

Several races in Santa Clara County were still neck-and-neck Wednesday, with just a handful of votes making a difference, bringing up the question: Will there be recounts?. Recounts are rare but they do happen, especially with really close and high-stake races. With races so close and more than 240,000 ballots left to count in Santa Clara County, they may take days to resolve.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

