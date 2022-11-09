ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Park DuValle Community Health Center cuts the ribbon on new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Newburg and Buechel communities have a new resource for health care. The Park DuValle Community Health Center held a grand opening for its new location on Bardstown Road on Thursday. Providers at the new clinic will offer pediatric care, women's health care and behavioral health...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Vanguard Academy parents react to Louisville daycare's closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State officials have temporarily shut down a Norton Commons daycare amidst a criminal investigation into one of its employees. In a letter sent to parents, The Vanguard Academy Director Madison Snyder said the State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the building and that the building will be closed on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Trinity High School student builds US flag retirement box

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School sophomore and boy scout Tyler Solon said many people don't realize there is a proper way to dispose of an old American flag. So he built a flag retirement box. The box will be set up at American Legion Post 180 on Shelbyville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville volunteer organization helps family, loved ones of fallen first responders during time of need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They're all volunteers and usually strangers. But together, they're a family. When a first responder dies in the line of duty in Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri, a special team travels to that community. From the funeral to the procession to just being there for the family of the fallen, they handle everything that's needed when honoring a hero.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky secretary of state testifies in front of legislators to discuss long lines on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky legislators had some fiery words Thursday as they demanded answers to remedy long voting lines. During a hearing Thursday in Frankfort, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, described people in wheelchairs waiting for more than an hour outside of their polling location Tuesday. In Bullitt County, lines wrapped around the building.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Truck Driver Retention Radically Improves

Truck Driver Retention Radically Improves by Aligning Driver Pay and Benefits with Dispatch. BeyondTrucks first to launch specialized payroll processing and benefits solution for trucking companies. Louisville, Kentucky– Kentucky’s logistics and distribution sector is a major driver of economic growth and development in the commonwealth, and truck drivers serve a...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Water main break shuts off water to some Louisville residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break has shut off water to some Louisville residents near the Watterson Expressway. According to the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. At this time, officials are unsure when the break happened. But, Louisville Water says...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Clark Co Election Board discovers some absentee ballot totals not included

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Election Board will be meeting this week after discovering that some absentee ballot totals were not included in the initial unofficial results. All absentee ballots were fed through D200 tabulators and securely stored. However, the machine didn’t tabulate several absentee ballots, according...

