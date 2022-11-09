Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
Louisville doctor says rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations may be warning sign of coming spike
COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled over the past week at U of L Health. Hospital leadership worries it could mean a coming spike.
wdrb.com
Park DuValle Community Health Center cuts the ribbon on new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Newburg and Buechel communities have a new resource for health care. The Park DuValle Community Health Center held a grand opening for its new location on Bardstown Road on Thursday. Providers at the new clinic will offer pediatric care, women's health care and behavioral health...
wdrb.com
Many Kentucky districts closed or on remote learning after spike in flu, RSV cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools around the state are feeling the effects of flu season early, with some districts returning to remote learning or closing entirely. In the past few weeks, area doctors said they've started to see a spike in flu cases. Some cases have been severe enough to land kids in the emergency department at Norton Children's Hospital.
Meet one visionary behind west Louisville's first hospital in over 100 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Crews are just months away from starting to build what will be west Louisville's first hospital in more than 100 years. They were seen Thursday, working to clear the lot on 28th and Broadway for construction. This comes after extensive community feedback, where Norton Healthcare leaders...
Vanguard Academy parents react to Louisville daycare's closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State officials have temporarily shut down a Norton Commons daycare amidst a criminal investigation into one of its employees. In a letter sent to parents, The Vanguard Academy Director Madison Snyder said the State Licensing Department issued a Temporary Emergency Shutdown of the building and that the building will be closed on Friday.
Here’s who won all those judicial races in Jefferson County
Judges at varying levels vied for benches across Jefferson County. Here’s a look at who won and what it means.
Right-wing school board challengers fail in JCPS, but gain seats in other Louisville area districts
Culture warrior candidates swept up school board seats in Louisville’s surrounding communities in Tuesday’s General Election.
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wdrb.com
2 Republicans who flipped their seats on Metro Council are dedicated to bring voice to south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two surprises came on election night courtesy of south Louisville, where voters pushed out two incumbent Democrats on Metro Council. Two Republicans have now shifted the balance of power. Dan Seum Jr. and Khalil Batshon flipped their seats to Republican for the first time ever since the county and city merged in 2003.
wdrb.com
Trinity High School student builds US flag retirement box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trinity High School sophomore and boy scout Tyler Solon said many people don't realize there is a proper way to dispose of an old American flag. So he built a flag retirement box. The box will be set up at American Legion Post 180 on Shelbyville...
wdrb.com
KSP: Inmates, staff members injured from riot at Adair Regional Detention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chaos at a Kentucky jail. Police say a riot broke out at the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday night. It all started around 9:30 p.m. when a juvenile assaulted a staff member and stole his keys. Police say the juvenile then released other inmates from...
Wave 3
UofL student injured in shooting near Belknap Campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A University of Louisville was injured after a shooting Saturday morning on Third Street south of Belknap Campus. According to a letter sent to students, the student was attending a party at a house near Central Avenue around 1a.m. Witnesses said that some people were asked...
wdrb.com
Roots 101 African-American Museum's new exhibit honors Black Civil War veterans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Roots 101 African-American Museum is helping recognize Black veterans who fought in the Civil War. Nearly 24,000 African American men from Kentucky fought in the war, and some of their stories are being told through a new exhibition in Louisville. “Every Kentuckian, white or Black,...
wdrb.com
Louisville volunteer organization helps family, loved ones of fallen first responders during time of need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They're all volunteers and usually strangers. But together, they're a family. When a first responder dies in the line of duty in Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri, a special team travels to that community. From the funeral to the procession to just being there for the family of the fallen, they handle everything that's needed when honoring a hero.
wdrb.com
Kentucky secretary of state testifies in front of legislators to discuss long lines on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky legislators had some fiery words Thursday as they demanded answers to remedy long voting lines. During a hearing Thursday in Frankfort, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, described people in wheelchairs waiting for more than an hour outside of their polling location Tuesday. In Bullitt County, lines wrapped around the building.
thelevisalazer.com
Truck Driver Retention Radically Improves
Truck Driver Retention Radically Improves by Aligning Driver Pay and Benefits with Dispatch. BeyondTrucks first to launch specialized payroll processing and benefits solution for trucking companies. Louisville, Kentucky– Kentucky’s logistics and distribution sector is a major driver of economic growth and development in the commonwealth, and truck drivers serve a...
wdrb.com
TEN20 Craft Brewery announces plans for its 4th location in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TEN20 Craft Brewery plans to open its fourth location in Clarksville, Indiana. In a news release Thursday, TEN20 said the 3,400-square-foot taproom at 1400 Main Street will be part of the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan. "From the start of TEN20, we have been focused on our...
wdrb.com
Water main break shuts off water to some Louisville residents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water main break has shut off water to some Louisville residents near the Watterson Expressway. According to the Louisville Water Company, the break occurred in the 4000 block of Taylor Boulevard. At this time, officials are unsure when the break happened. But, Louisville Water says...
Wave 3
Clark Co Election Board discovers some absentee ballot totals not included
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clark County Election Board will be meeting this week after discovering that some absentee ballot totals were not included in the initial unofficial results. All absentee ballots were fed through D200 tabulators and securely stored. However, the machine didn’t tabulate several absentee ballots, according...
Comments / 0