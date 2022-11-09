Read full article on original website
Democrat Cisco Aguilar Wins Nevada Secretary Of State Race
Cisco Aguilar beat Jim Marchant, who claimed that decades of legitimate elections had in fact been predetermined by a “deep state cabal.”
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this election year. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Cortez...
Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected as Nevada's next secretary of state
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican
Pérez's win will flip Washington's 3rd Congressional District from Republican to Democrat.
Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat
Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Factbox-U.S. election deniers lose bids in key midterm races
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Republicans who back former President Donald Trump's false claim the 2020 election was stolen were their party's nominees for secretary of state in battleground states where if elected they stood to play a decisive role in choosing a U.S. president.
‘Determined to get her home’: President Biden hopes to get Brittney Griner released from Russia
With midterm elections in the rearview mirror, U.S. leaders are hopeful they can bring Brittney Griner home.
Slavery as punishment for crime rejected by voters in four states
Voters in four states approved ballot measures Tuesday to prohibit slavery as a punishment for crimes in their states’ constitutions. The approved measures in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont are victories for advocates looking for states to revise language in their constitutions that allow forced labor in the criminal justice system.
