New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Here’s 9 Things That Santa Could Bring Lubbock For Christmas
We know you're out there shopping already, maybe you could pick up a little something for the Hub City. So what does Lubbock need? I guess there's a whole bunch of things, but I've taken the liberty of putting together a little wish list. I think you'll join me in seeing these nine items will make life in Lubbock just a wee bit better.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on Sat. November 12, 2022
If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend but aren’t sure where to start, I've got you covered. There are plenty of local events happening all around Lubbock this weekend, but if you are having a hard time deciding which ones to check out, you can simply follow this plan.
Have You Tested Out Lubbock’s Original Escape Room?
Trapped! Escape the Room, looks like a pretty fun way to spend an evening with your pals. It's been around for quite some time and for some reason, I still haven't made it over there. Probably because I'm always trapped at work. They offer four different escape rooms including The...
Popular Lubbock Artist Debuts Captivating ‘Whimsical Storybook Pottery Show’
Lubbock artist, Kendra McCartney, will be debuting her collection of dreamy creatures on December 2nd, at Lubbock's First Friday Art Trail at 5 & J Gallery. If you are a fan of the art trail, this is definitely a stop you need to make. Kendra is a Texas Tech graduate...
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?
I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
Chrissy And Wes’s Comedy Christmas For The Kitties And K-9’s
Who is ready for a rollicking good time? You are? Well, let's go. The RockShow is having its 2nd annual comedy show to benefit local animal shelters. We're hooking it up with big-time fun too!. On the bill will be our own Chrissy Covington and a who's-who of Lubbock comedy....
Test Your Skills: Mortal Kombat Tournament In Lubbock This Weekend
I used to spend hours playing Mortal Kombat with my brother when I was a kid and I bet a ton of you guys did too. If you think you still have what it takes to KO your opponents, then you might want to check out the Mortal Kombat Trilogy Tournament at Found Gaming this Sunday at 1 pm.
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
This Million Dollar Lubbock Mansion Has Curves In All The Right Places
In this day and age of cookie-cutter houses that don't have a lot of character, a luxury home in a gated community on 19th Street near Texas Tech has a curvy facade that is quite a sight. Tucked away in the far right hand corner is 4809 19th Street, Unit...
Lubbock Needs To Step Up And Control The Pet Population
There are many things beyond our control and this is not one of them. If you told me that Lubbock needed to have greener parks, I could understand why that's not doable. If you told me we needed to house all the homeless, I could understand why that's not doable. Controlling the pet population is certainly doable, and it only takes a little math and effort to get it done. Let me also clarify that when I say, "Lubbock", I mean all of us.
Lubbock Christmas Tradition Continues With ’44th Candlelight at the Ranch’
I absolutely love Lubbock's Ranching Heritage Center (3121 4th St), mostly because it's a beautiful and whimsical place to visit. I like to walk the grounds slowly and thoughtfully, imagining life in and around the structures on the property, in their own temporal space. The historic structures at the NRHC...
Get Ready: Lubbock’s First-Ever Food Truck Battle Is Coming
This month is the one-year anniversary of the Food Truck for a Cause and they are doing something big for it. If you love food trucks, every month there is an event for you. It is called Food Truck for a Cause and it brings a bunch of food trucks together all day for you to enjoy, but it also helps a good cause.
Going To The Tech Game Saturday vs. KU: You Can Bring These Things To Keep Warm
When kickoff comes this Saturday against Kansas it will be 48 degrees and by the end of the game, it will drop even lower. If you are wondering what you can and can't bring for the Texas Tech game since we haven't had a cold game yet I have you covered.
Foxes, Raccoons, Skunks: This Lubbock Neighborhood is a Zoo!
Apparently the neighborhood my parents live in is home to many strange and funny little guys. I've talked before about how this skunk was allegedly terrorizing the neighborhood, breaking into people's backyards and...existing. Truly terrible. I still haven't seen this skunk, by the way. I've smelt it, though. Boy, have I smelt it.
Get A Meal, and Give A Meal This Thanksgiving from The United Family!
This holiday season, we all could use a little help making the season special for you and your loved ones. United Supermarkets is doing their part as well, with "United For The Holidays!" Just enter below, and you could GET A MEAL, and GIVE A MEAL! Sign up to win...
10 Retail Stores Open on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022
Looking to do some shopping in Lubbock? Here are the stores open for you on Thanksgiving and their times!. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
Brand New Fajita Joint In Lubbock Offers Big Bags of Frozen Margaritas To-Go
Fajitas Pete's just opened in Lubbock, Texas. I've been snooping around online and the menu looks incredible, but, I think the bag of frozen margaritas to-go is really what's calling my name. The franchise celebrated its grand opening in the hub city a little over a week ago, and so far, customers seem pleased with their experience.
