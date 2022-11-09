Read full article on original website
I Can Smell It From My House
It must be that luscious Lutefisk wafting through the Big Sky winter air...Bethel Lutheran Church, over in Joplin, will be serving up the lutefisk, meatballs, & lefse tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon from noon to 3. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a salad bar & Scandinavian cookies too. Adults are $20, &$8, for ages 7, to 14. I would doubt anyone under 7, could tackle lutefisk. Here's what "I" want to know? "How's come my spellcheck is indicating I'm spelling "lefse" incorrectly?? C'mon, it's LEFSE!!
