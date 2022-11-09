It must be that luscious Lutefisk wafting through the Big Sky winter air...Bethel Lutheran Church, over in Joplin, will be serving up the lutefisk, meatballs, & lefse tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon from noon to 3. Don't worry about a thing, there'll be a salad bar & Scandinavian cookies too. Adults are $20, &$8, for ages 7, to 14. I would doubt anyone under 7, could tackle lutefisk. Here's what "I" want to know? "How's come my spellcheck is indicating I'm spelling "lefse" incorrectly?? C'mon, it's LEFSE!!

JOPLIN, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO