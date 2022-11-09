ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Police release body cam video of Tre Hargett’s DUI arrest

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) – Newly released body camera footage shows exactly what happened the night Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence. Hargett pleaded guilty in October to driving drunk in a state-issued car after leaving the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in...
TULLAHOMA, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Lottery player wins $800,000 in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the thrill of the world-record Powerball jackpot, the excitement of winning big remains alive and well in Tennessee. A Tennessee Cash player in Murfreesboro has won $800,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased this week at a Publix store located at...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tennessee farmer using tractor to raise money for a good cause.

With Veterans Day approaching, several East Tennessee chains and businesses are offering deals and free gifts to those who serve or have served. Tickets are still on sale for shows this weekend, according to Ticket Master. Catch Up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/11 in 8 minutes...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Jack Daniels releases ‘hot’ bottle after what they call extreme weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anywhere you travel, to any of the seven continents, even Antarctica, there’s one Tennessee product you’ll reliably find. Think about it. We’re talking about Jack Daniels. Old Number 7′s heritage brand just released its highest proof whiskey ever and the hot booze started with very hot temperatures.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wvlt.tv

Dreams come true for 10-year-old UT fan with chronic illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tate Williams, a 10-year-old student at Sequoyah Elementary, has been battling ongoing spinal and brain issues since May 2020. But on Thursday, his dream came true when he met his favorite college football team, the Tennessee Volunteers. “I was pretty much just playing Madden on my...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gov. Lee outlines goals for second term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is moving into his second term focused on building better roads and workforce development throughout the state. “I think two areas that need work specifically are an investment in infrastructure and investment in workforce development. We talked a lot about that over the last few months,” Lee said Thursday after an afternoon budget hearing session.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy