Jackson County, IL

Centerstone is seeking volunteers from the Jackson County Business sector to join their Youth Community Collaboration Committee

By WSIU Public Broadcasting
wsiu.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wsiu.org

SIU’s technology suite at Eurma Hayes Center provides free broadband, other benefits

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center celebrated the Nov. 3 grand opening of the Community Technology Center (CTC), a three-room suite where community members can access free broadband, check out tablet computers, print documents and learn how technology can benefit small businesses and entrepreneurs.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Two SIU Native American Heritage Month events changing dates

CARBONDALE, Ill. — An event Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting this month in honor of Native American Heritage Month is changing dates due to illness. The planned event featuring Troy Wayne Poteete, a founding member of the Trail of Tears Association, as the keynote speaker will be moving to 6 p.m. Nov. 14. Poteete, who served on the board of directors for the association for more than 20 years before becoming executive director in 2014, will speak at the John C. Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

SIU’s Friends of Morris Library Delta Awards set for Nov. 17

CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Trail of Tears Association Illinois chapter's work in preserving and promoting awareness of the Cherokee tribe's forced removal from North Carolina to Oklahoma through part of Southern Illinois and a book that explores Illinois’ history through paths traveled highlight the 2022 Friends of Morris Library Delta Awards at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
northcountynews.org

Fate of the county care center has been decided

Even though there weren’t many contested local races on the ballots, there was a good turn out of voters casting ballots on Tuesday. Randolph County reported 56 percent voter turnout while Monroe County reported 59.25 percent turnout. In Randolph County, there was a proposition question pertaining to the future...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Catching up with newly elected Williamson County sheriff

As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Environmental, civil justice attorney to present SIU Law’s Lesar Lecture

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Noted environmental and civil justice attorney Jan Schlichtmann will share what he learned from representing families in one of the nation’s earliest environmental and public health lawsuits at the SIU School of Law later this month. Schlichtmann’s presentation, “Confessions of an Environmental Warrior: What I...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wsiu.org

Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)

Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
republicmonitor.com

Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run

Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
wjpf.com

Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident

BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
BENTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash

A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
CENTRALIA, IL
97ZOK

3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois

Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash

A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
WALNUT HILL, IL

