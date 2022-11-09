Centerstone is seeking volunteers from the Jackson County Business sector to join their Youth Community Collaboration Committee

Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
SIU’s technology suite at Eurma Hayes Center provides free broadband, other benefits
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale and the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center celebrated the Nov. 3 grand opening of the Community Technology Center (CTC), a three-room suite where community members can access free broadband, check out tablet computers, print documents and learn how technology can benefit small businesses and entrepreneurs.
wsiu.org
Two SIU Native American Heritage Month events changing dates
CARBONDALE, Ill. — An event Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting this month in honor of Native American Heritage Month is changing dates due to illness. The planned event featuring Troy Wayne Poteete, a founding member of the Trail of Tears Association, as the keynote speaker will be moving to 6 p.m. Nov. 14. Poteete, who served on the board of directors for the association for more than 20 years before becoming executive director in 2014, will speak at the John C. Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library.
wsiu.org
Vienna honors Southern Illinois veterans at their annual flag raising ceremony
Vienna paid a special tribute to veterans at the high school today on the eve of Veterans Day. In front of the Vienna High School veterans gathered for the annual “Flag Raising: A Salute to Veterans” program. A large crowd from the community and students from the grade...
wsiu.org
SIU’s Friends of Morris Library Delta Awards set for Nov. 17
CARBONDALE, Ill. — The Trail of Tears Association Illinois chapter's work in preserving and promoting awareness of the Cherokee tribe's forced removal from North Carolina to Oklahoma through part of Southern Illinois and a book that explores Illinois’ history through paths traveled highlight the 2022 Friends of Morris Library Delta Awards at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
northcountynews.org
Fate of the county care center has been decided
Even though there weren’t many contested local races on the ballots, there was a good turn out of voters casting ballots on Tuesday. Randolph County reported 56 percent voter turnout while Monroe County reported 59.25 percent turnout. In Randolph County, there was a proposition question pertaining to the future...
wsiu.org
SIU expert and ‘food nerd’ offers tips for creating happy holiday meals despite rising prices
As the holidays approach and you begin preparing for festive meals, your wallet may notice a pinch, but Niki Davis, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Hospitality, Tourism and Event Management Program manager and professor of practice, offers tips for holiday meals on tight budgets. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in...
KFVS12
Catching up with newly elected Williamson County sheriff
As temperatures drop this weekend, you might think it's time to turn on the heat. But before you do, local firefighters have some tips to help keep you safe. If the Redhawks make the playoffs, is the university equipped to host a playoff game in Cape Girardeau?. What's next for...
KFVS12
Crews respond to fire at building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the new building under construction behind Jefferson Elementary School. Crews were called to the scene at 9:07 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. When they arrived, no smoke was showing, but crews said they were able to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff invites hunters to sight firearms at Williamson County Firing Range
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Williamson County Sheriff's Office Firing Range will be open for people to sight in their hunting guns for the upcoming firearm deer season on the annual Deer Hunters Sight-in Day. The range will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m....
wsiu.org
Environmental, civil justice attorney to present SIU Law’s Lesar Lecture
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Noted environmental and civil justice attorney Jan Schlichtmann will share what he learned from representing families in one of the nation’s earliest environmental and public health lawsuits at the SIU School of Law later this month. Schlichtmann’s presentation, “Confessions of an Environmental Warrior: What I...
wfcnnews.com
Renovations complete on Marion's Tower Square; skating to possibly start Nov. 25
MARION - Things are now looking a little brighter as we approach the holiday season around Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Construction work is now wrapping up on the interior of the square, with fencing now gone. According to the city, equipment for the new ice rink is on site with installations scheduled to start on Monday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
KFVS12
Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
wsiu.org
Local Election Results (Updated 10:30pm 11/8)
Editor's Note: These results are not official - vote tallies will be certified two weeks after Election Day. Some information may change. Republicans swept county-wide office races. Jessica Barker bested Democrat Iris Virden by a three-to-one margin in the only contested race - for County Clerk. Michelle Hagy secured the Treasurer's Office, Ronnie Stevens won Sheriff, and Cindi Lotz will be Supervisor of Assessments.
Freeburg woman admits defrauding schools she worked for
A woman who worked as a business manager for a pair of Belleville-area schools pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud in federal court.
republicmonitor.com
Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run
Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
wjpf.com
Benton woman dies after leaf burning accident
BENTON, Ill. (WJPF) – An elderly Benton woman died Wednesday after she fell into a fire while burning leaves. Benton Fire Chief Shane Cockrum says the woman, who has not been publicly identified, fell into the fire at about 4:30 p.m. A neighbor called 9-1-1. First responders found the woman semi-conscious with severe burns. She was flown to a regional hospital where she later died.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash
A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
3 Illinois Counties Just Voted To Explore Seceding From Illinois
Spoiler alert: It's not Winnebago, Boone, and/or Ogle counties that are looking to leave the state of Illinois, although at one time Winnebago County, Jo Daviess County, Stephenson County, and Boone County all tried to remove themselves from the master list of Illinois counties. Second spoiler alert: The effort (around...
southernillinoisnow.com
Wamac man injured in car-motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old Wamac man was injured in a car-motorcycle crash in rural Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Initial information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Timothy Ramsey of Gillmore Street was following a car on the Walnut Hill Road near Rebecca Lane driven by 72-year-old Janet Carter of Christy Drive in Centralia when Carter slowed and Ramsey ran into the rear of her car. After impact, Ramsey’s cycle slid down the side of the road.
Comments / 0