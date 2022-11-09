Centerstone is seeking volunteers from the Jackson County Business sector to join their Youth Community Collaboration Committee

CARBONDALE, Ill. — An event Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting this month in honor of Native American Heritage Month is changing dates due to illness. The planned event featuring Troy Wayne Poteete, a founding member of the Trail of Tears Association, as the keynote speaker will be moving to 6 p.m. Nov. 14. Poteete, who served on the board of directors for the association for more than 20 years before becoming executive director in 2014, will speak at the John C. Guyon Auditorium in Morris Library.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO