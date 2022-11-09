ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WDSU

Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

All About Miss Louisiana USA 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - We spent the afternoon with Miss Louisiana USA 2022 KT Scannell. A Livingston Parish Louisiana native, KT is enjoying her reign. Watch as she discusses her journey to become Miss Louisiana USA as well as her inspirations and motivations in life. She also has a special message and missions to uplift Veterans of the US Armed Forces. KT is a shining star who brings joy to everyone she meets. To learn more about KT Scannell or to enter in an upcoming Miss Louisiana USA pageant, visit HERE to Join the Hive and send pollination letters to Veterans visit HERE.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Where Y’at this Weekend? Oysters, Art, and Trucks!!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. First, it’s oyster season, and through this weekend, Visit Jefferson Parish is putting on the Taste of Louisiana Oyster Trail.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Sandwiches

In New Orleans, a po-boy is the obvious go-to when looking for meals between the bread, but there's plenty of delicious alternatives in town worthy of a bite. Regardless of whether or not you are still in school, fall has a way of stimulating cravings for a great sandwich. Though it's easy to slather up a sweet, sticky PB&J or tuna fish salad sandwich with lots of pickles, sometimes the answer to your sandwich needs lies outside of your kitchen. Though it would seem an easy task for a talented chef to stack the perfect 'wich, take into consideration the ingredients. When they're using freshly baked bread (sometimes made in-house), ripe veggies, and quality proteins, the care and preparation involved make for a sandwich you'll never forget.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans

MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Priced Out! 1119 Dauphine St.

Priced Out is a new semi-regular Gambit feature covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. In the market for a little (and we mean little) French Quarter living? Well, look no further than 1119 Dauphine St., where this one-bedroom, one-bath oasis is just waiting to be yours — if you can afford it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place

Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident

SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
HAMMOND, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

