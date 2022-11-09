Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darius Rucker and Foreigner to headline the 2023 Endymion ExtravaganzaTina Howell
Celebration in the Oaks' walking tour returns to City ParkTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Black Women-Owned Restaurants that continue to add flavor to New Orleans cuisineNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
Get your cheap eats at these 10 NOLA spots
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for a quick bite and not wanting to spend much, we've got a list for you courtesy of our friends at Yelp New Orleans. Check out these spots in the Crescent City if you're looking for some cheap eats. You can find these restaurants in several different neighborhoods.
thelouisianaweekend.com
All About Miss Louisiana USA 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - We spent the afternoon with Miss Louisiana USA 2022 KT Scannell. A Livingston Parish Louisiana native, KT is enjoying her reign. Watch as she discusses her journey to become Miss Louisiana USA as well as her inspirations and motivations in life. She also has a special message and missions to uplift Veterans of the US Armed Forces. KT is a shining star who brings joy to everyone she meets. To learn more about KT Scannell or to enter in an upcoming Miss Louisiana USA pageant, visit HERE to Join the Hive and send pollination letters to Veterans visit HERE.
WWL-TV
The wait is over. Hubig's Pies return to store shelves
NEW ORLEANS — The wait is finally over. Hubig’s Pies have returned to store shelves. The triumphant return, initially set for Monday, was delayed after a problem with a machine that wrapped the pies. On Wednesday, Rouse’s Markets shared that apple and lemon pies returned to shelves, with pie lovers lining up at 5 a.m. to secure their own.
Anita Baker is coming to New Orleans to celebrate 40 years as a songstress
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker has announced she will be going on tour 40 years after her first debut album. Last year after taking to Twitter to announce to fans that she has earned back the rights to her masters, Baker will officially be going on tour next year starting […]
Juan LaFonta rolls out the red carpet to free Wakanda Forever screening
Juan LaFonta invites residents in the greater New Orleans region to a special red carpet event to watch the premier of Wakanda Forever.
wgno.com
Where Y’at this Weekend? Oysters, Art, and Trucks!!
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Watch every Thursday morning as WhereYat.com and Where Y’at Magazine bring the top picks of great things to do in the beautiful city of New Orleans. First, it’s oyster season, and through this weekend, Visit Jefferson Parish is putting on the Taste of Louisiana Oyster Trail.
NOLA.com
From the renovation to the decor, a hands-on Carrollton couple creates their own eclectic vision of home
Glenda Ivy eschews trends. The home she shares with her husband, Chris Michals, serves as a backdrop for visual displays of their pursuits and life experiences, and valuable antiques keep time with the works of internationally celebrated artists as well as others’ castoffs. The result is timeless, personal and fascinating.
whereyat.com
$20 and Under Eats in New Orleans: Sandwiches
In New Orleans, a po-boy is the obvious go-to when looking for meals between the bread, but there's plenty of delicious alternatives in town worthy of a bite. Regardless of whether or not you are still in school, fall has a way of stimulating cravings for a great sandwich. Though it's easy to slather up a sweet, sticky PB&J or tuna fish salad sandwich with lots of pickles, sometimes the answer to your sandwich needs lies outside of your kitchen. Though it would seem an easy task for a talented chef to stack the perfect 'wich, take into consideration the ingredients. When they're using freshly baked bread (sometimes made in-house), ripe veggies, and quality proteins, the care and preparation involved make for a sandwich you'll never forget.
NOLA.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $7 million to FirstLine Schools in New Orleans
MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $7 million to FirstLine Schools, the largest donation in the charter organization's 24-year history. "It's game-changing," FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence said Thursday. "It really allows us to think big." Pence said that school leaders, board members...
Seven Women in Louisiana and Texas Are Now on Death Row
We sometimes forget that evil is blind. It comes in all forms, regardless of race, creed, color, age or gender. In these cases, it happens to come in the form of women. The women of Louisiana and Texas who are currently sitting on Death Row, awaiting their ultimate punishment. Here...
NOLA.com
Priced Out! 1119 Dauphine St.
Priced Out is a new semi-regular Gambit feature covering the state of affairs in New Orleans' rental market. In the market for a little (and we mean little) French Quarter living? Well, look no further than 1119 Dauphine St., where this one-bedroom, one-bath oasis is just waiting to be yours — if you can afford it.
houmatimes.com
Hypervelocity Race Track, a New Indoor Karting and Family Entertainment Center, is Coming to Houma Soon!!
Good news, Houma, a new family-friendly entertainment business is on the way! Hypervelocity Race Track, an indoor go-karting track, and entertainment center is coming to Southland Mall in Houma!. When it comes to family-friendly entertainment, co-owner Mosun Ejike said the community doesn’t have many options. She and her husband, Paul,...
NOLA.com
French-influenced Old Metairie manse on 19,000-square-foot lot lists at $3.6M on in-demand Tokalon Place
Tokalon Place sits in a prime section of Old Metairie, just off Metairie Road on a tree-lined street of sizable homes with manicured lawns and old-growth plantings. But 2 Tokalon Place is a relative newcomer to the area at only 7 years old. The $3.6 million home stands at the entrance to the lane, however, looking all the world as if it had been there for generations.
WDSU
Northshore drivers still deal with backups after I-12 accident
SLIDELL, La. — Drivers traveling between Slidell and Covington can expect delays traveling on I-12. Just after 6 a.m., a major crash with injuries involving at least two vehicles shut down the westbound lanes. The lanes have since reopened. Air Med arrived at the scene around 6:15 a.m. to...
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
NOLA.com
New Christmas parade in New Orleans combines Mardi Gras floats with Macy’s-style balloons
The new Children's Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade Dec. 3 will include familiar Carnival-style floats crowded with riders, and — unlike any Crescent City parade in recent memory — hovering helium balloons, a la the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. At a press conference on Thursday morning at Mardi...
fox8live.com
Mother, teen daughter dead after double shooting in Hammond home
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A mother and her 17-year-old daughter died early Saturday (Nov. 12) after being shot inside a home on Stephenson Lane in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Chief Jimmy Travis identified the victims as 37-year-old Brandy Smith and her daughter Raven Smith. The mother...
NOLA.com
Where can you buy Hubig's pies in New Orleans? These stores are selling the famous hand pies.
Hubig's Pies are back in stores after a long 10 years. Here's where you can find them in the New Orleans metro area. Rouses stores got the pies first, starting with the Uptown location at 4500 Tchoupitoulas St. The pies will be going out Wednesday to other Rouses locations in...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Glamping at Tickfaw State Park
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Glamping is a new trend in glamous camping where you can experience some of the comforts of home in the wilderness. Here’s a look inside of the glamping opportunities available in Livingston Parish at Tickfaw State Park. We spoke with Brittney Keating from Tentrr who explained just how easy it is to go glamping. Tentrr is has everything needed for a successful and fun glamping trip. Tentrr has a partnership with Louisiana State Parks. There are more than 75 Tentrr glamping locations in Louisiana. For more information on Tentrr visit HERE For more information on Tickfaw State Park, visit HERE.
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Filming Season 6 in New Orleans; What the Cast Has Been up To
Find out what the cast of 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' has been up to while filming new episodes for season 6 in New Orleans.
Comments / 0