VIPIR 6 Alert Day until noon Friday: What to expect from Nicole in the CSRA

By Sherrie Shealy, Joey Gill, Tim Miller, John Lynn, Jenna Petracci
 6 days ago

(WJBF) — Tropical Depression Nicole continues on it’s northern track and the remnants will continue to move northeast during the day producing rain and windy conditions for the rest of the day.

The LIVE VIPIR 6 Weather Team is keeping you safe and prepared ahead of the storm with the potential impacts we could see here in the CSRA.

STAY SAFE ⚡ LIVE VIPIR 6 Severe Weather Guide

FORECAST TRACK

STORM THREATS

  • Heavy rain with rain totals anywhere from 1 inch to 3 inches
  • Wind gusts between 30-40 mph likely

AREAS AFFECTED

Most of the CSRA will receive rain and wind gusts through 7pm Friday evening.

YOUR FORECAST

* A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 P.M. EST FRIDAY *
*A HIGH WIND WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 P.M. EST FRIDAY*

Friday Afternoon

Rain will continue until around 8pm. Winds will be from the sw at 10-15 mph.

Friday Night – Saturday Afternoon
Cloudy with morning lows in the low to mid 50. Saturday stays mostly cloudy, breezy, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

10 DAY FORECAST

